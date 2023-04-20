Oklahoma appellate judges deny motion to vacate Glossip's conviction

Apr. 20—Oklahoma criminal appeals judges have denied a motion to vacate death row inmate Richard Glossip's conviction.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied Attorney General Gentner Drummond's motion for post-conviction relief, saying Glossip "is not entitled to a stay of execution" despite the defense and prosecutors raising multiple issues in the case of his first-degree conviction in a murder-for-hire plot.

"While I respect the Court of Criminal Appeals' opinion, I am not willing to allow an execution to proceed despite so many doubts," Drummond said in a release. "Ensuring the integrity of the death penalty demands complete certainty. I will thoroughly review the ruling and consider what steps should be taken to ensure justice."

Glossip, 60, was convicted twice of first-degree murder in the murder-for-hire plot that accused him of hiring Justin Sneed to kill motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997 in Oklahoma City.

State appellate judges wrote in the Thursday denial that Glossip was "given unprecedented access to the prosecution files" and did not provide information "that would convince this Court to overturn the jury's determination that he is guilty of first-degree murder."

"His new application provides no additional information which would cause this court to vacate his conviction or sentence," judges wrote.

The case gained global attention over questions that led 34 Oklahoma Republican lawmakers to form an ad hoc committee requesting an independent review and eventually call for an end to the death penalty.

State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, led the committee and said he would "fight to end the death penalty in Oklahoma" if Glossip was executed.

The Reed Smith law firm, of Houston, Texas, conducted an independent review of the case at the request of the ad hoc committee and raised multiple questions about Glossip's conviction.

Drummond also recently released a final report from independent counsel Rex Duncan, an Oklahoma attorney who was selected for that role by the attorney general, that didn't declare Glossip innocent, but noted multiple issues that cast doubt on the conviction.

Don Knight, Glossip's attorney, said issues raised from multiple independent reviews should be cause for another trial.

"Since the state now agrees that the only witness to allege that Mr. Glossip was involved in this crime cannot be believed, it is unconscionable for the court to attempt to force the state to move forward with his execution," Knight said in a news release. "We cannot permit this longstanding injustice to go unchallenged and will be filing for review of this manifestly unjust ruling in the United States Supreme Court. We ask all Oklahomans who believe in justice to stand with Mr. Glossip, and the state of Oklahoma, to stop this wrongful judicial execution, and grant Mr. Glossip the new trial he so rightly deserves."

Sneed admitted to killing Van Treese and told investigators it was under Glossip's direction as part of a plea deal for a sentence of life imprisonment.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned Glossip's conviction before a 2004 retrial resulted in another conviction and death sentence.

Drummond wrote in his motion that Glossip's conviction should be vacated because he said Sneed falsely testified he "never seen no psychiatrist or anything" despite a psychiatrist prescribing him lithium to treat a previous bipolar affective disorder diagnosis.

Judges wrote that although Drummond conceded the alleged false testimony, the concession doesn't overcome limitations on successive post-conviction review.

"The State's concession is not based in law or fact," judges wrote.

Duncan's review and the Reed Smith law firm review were both critical of prosecutors for allegedly withholding a box of evidence that was recently made available to the defense.

State appellate judges said claims that prosecutors withheld evidence did not rise to the level of a Brady violation.

"The mere possibility that an item of undisclosed information might have helped the defense or affected the outcome does not establish materiality," judges wrote.

Oklahoma's death chamber was among the busiest in the nation before troubled executions in 2014 and 2015 led to a years-long moratorium — with then-Gov. Mary Fallin issuing a stay just moments before Glossip was first scheduled to be executed.

The state ended its moratorium on executions in October 2021 when John Marion Grant was executed. He convulsed nearly two dozen times and vomited on himself before he died by lethal injection.