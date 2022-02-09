Oklahoma artist Bunky Echo-Hawk accused of abusing child in Pawnee County

Prominent Oklahoma artist Bunky Echo-Hawk was arrested in January after a child told Pawnee police that he had repeatedly molested them, according to court documents.

Echo-Hawk faces a felony charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child.

The criminal investigation into Echo-Hawk began in November. A child recounted how Echo-Hawk had touched them under their clothing and “would always make it seem like it was an accident,” an arrest warrant affidavit said. The child is younger than 16.

Echo-Hawk was arrested Jan. 11 and released the same day after posting $10,000 bail, Pawnee County District Court records show.

Bunky Echo-Hawk paints a mural at the Frybread House in Phoenix in 2020.

His arrest came to light Saturday after his booking photo was published online. Indianz.com first reported details of the case Monday.

Echo-Hawk maintains he is innocent and has cooperated with police throughout their investigation, said Dan Good, one of the two Oklahoma City attorneys who represent him.

“We believe once he gets his day in court that he’s going to be vindicated, and he’s going to be cleared of any wrongdoing,” Good said.

His next court hearing is March 15. If convicted, he faces three to 25 years in prison.

More: Step inside the crime scene at the heart of 'Accused: The Impending Execution of Elwood Jones'

Echo-Hawk, who is Pawnee and Yakama, is known for paintings and murals that explore contemporary Native American life and issues. He’s a frequent speaker and performing artist who has appeared during Oklahoma City Thunder games. He’s also worked as a designer for Nike’s N7 brand.

His work is featured in the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, as well as museums and galleries around the world.

Echo-Hawk, whose full name is Walter Echo-Hawk III, is the son of well-known attorney and author Walter Echo-Hawk, who is president of the Pawnee Nation Business Council.

More: Mount St. Mary students stage walkout amid allegations administrators ignored sexual abuse

In October, Bunky Echo-Hawk was injured, and his 15-year-old daughter killed, in a car crash. He has chronicled his recovery on social media, where he has more than 24,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram. His most recent post is from Feb. 2.

Story continues

He hasn't addressed his arrest, and his attorneys have advised him not to speak publicly about the case, Good said.

Since the allegations came to light, several Native organizations have said they would cut ties with Echo-Hawk. Those groups include Tulsa-based IllumiNative, which commissioned him last year to paint a large mural in downtown Tulsa.

More: Former Oklahoma County judge admits to sexual conduct with second prosecutor

“IllumiNative takes allegations and charges of harm seriously and does not tolerate conduct or behavior that harms Native women, children or our LGBTQ2S or gender-nonconforming relatives,” the statement said.

Many organizations also shared information about StrongHearts Native Helpline (strongheartshelpline.org), a phone and online resource for Native Americans experiencing violence.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bunky Echo-Hawk charged with lewd or indecent acts against a child