Oklahoma attorney general asks Congress for more assistance for crime victims

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is shown during his first year in office in 2023.

Victim services agencies in Oklahoma and on tribal land could receive less financial support in 2024, but Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is asking Congress to make sure funding is maintained.

Drummond, along with 41 other attorney generals, is asking U.S. House and Senate leadership to ensure the federal Crime Victims Fund is replenished.

Domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, child advocacy centers, as well as court-appointed special advocacy programs, district attorney’s offices and other organizations apply for funding each year to provide services to victims of crime, said Phil Bacharach, the attorney general's director of communications.

The Victims of Crime Act of 1984 has traditionally been one of the biggest sources of revenue for nonprofit victims' support organizations in Oklahoma. However, in 2024 the fund balance is estimated to be 41% lower and has a $700 million shortfall. Funding comes from fines and penalties from federal crime offenders, not taxpayers.

Bacharach said several factors contributed to the decrease in funding. The cap on distribution amounts was raised, and states received a lot of money at one time, he said. Also, the COVID pandemic resulted in a decrease in fines and penalties placed upon criminals at the federal level, partly due to courthouses being closed.

Another reason, he said, is that U.S. attorneys' offices shifted their focus from large corporate cases to smaller-level crimes that generate lower revenue. A fund “fix” that allowed deferred prosecution payments and civil case fines/penalties to be deposited into the fund hasn’t been the magic fix everyone thought it would be, he added.

In seeking the funding increase, Drummond's office noted that Native tribes in Oklahoma received a Victims of Crime Act subgrant of $2.61 million in 2019. Support steadily diminished, and in 2022, tribes received just under $1 million. In 2023, support dropped below $500,000.

