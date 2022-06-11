Oklahoma attorney general requests court to set execution dates for 25 inmates

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor in a filing Friday requested that the court set execution dates for 25 inmates.

A challenge to the state’s lethal injection protocol failed with a federal judge ruling it is constitutional. Following that ruling, O’Connor is seeking to set execution dates, according to the filing.

The filing was made in the case of Richard Fairchild, who was sentenced to death in 1993 for killing a 3-year-old boy. However, the brief listed 24 other inmates for whom O’Connor is seeking execution dates.

“Fairchild has exhausted his appeals, and the state has prevailed in his federal lawsuit challenging the execution protocol,” the filing said.

According to the filing, the state is seeking to carry out executions on Thursdays, no less than four weeks apart. The state also is asking for the first execution date to be at least 35 days after the court allows the execution to proceed. The state asks that the first execution date be no earlier than Aug. 25.

An execution date has been scheduled this August for David Ware, the man convicted of killing Tulsa Sgt. Craig Johnson. However, an appeal postponing that execution is likely to be approved.



