Oklahoma authorities digging up BTK property in search for cold case clues

Oklahoma authorities visited the property owned by Dennis Rader, also known as BTK, on Tuesday in search of clues that could solve cold cases in Osage County.

Oklahoma authorities are digging on property owned by serial killer Dennis Rader, also known as BTK, in search of clues that could solve cold cases in Osage County.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff's office said Tuesday investigators were at the property in Park City, Kansas.

Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton told The Oklahoman they were "continuing to follow leads of missing persons and murders possibly related to BTK."

Because the investigation is ongoing and investigators are in the field, he said, the office cannot comment further.

The Kansas property, 15 minutes north of Wichita, is where the serial killer lived in a suburban home with his family. After he was sentenced to prison, the property was sold to the city and razed in 2007.

Who is BTK?

In 2005, Dennis Rader pleaded guilty to the BTK murders and was sentenced to serve 10 life terms.

One of America's most notorious serial killers, Rader killed at least 10 people between 1974 and 1991 in and around Wichita, Kansas. One of his victims was only 9 years old.

He also taunted the police and the local news media by sending them numerous letters.

While he was communicating with newspaper The Wichita Eagle, Rader gave himself the nickname "BTK" — bind, torture, kill — which was his modus operandi.

Is BTK connected to murders in Osage County?

In February, Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden visited Rader at the Kansas prison where he is serving out his multiple life sentences, reported FOX23.

The sheriff said he and his colleagues sought new clues in a 1976 missing persons case. They cited a TMZ interview where Rader mentioned the name of 16-year-old Cynthia “Cindy” Dawn Kinney, who disappeared from a Pawhuska laundromat in June 1976.

Virden told the news outlet that because Wichita is a two-hour drive from where Kinney disappeared and that Rader had made various trips to Oklahoma over the years, his connection to her case is worth exploring.

Kinney’s body has never been found.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma sheriff digging up BTK property in cold case investigation