Oklahoma authorities seize over 74 pounds of drugs from Chickasha area

Nov. 23—Local and state authorities have removed a hefty amount of drugs from the Chickasha area.

The Grady County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) partnered with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and the Oklahoma City District Office of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in mid-September.

These agencies seized 51 pounds of fentanyl-laced tablets, 11 pounds of ecstasy tablets, a half-pound of heroin, 12 pounds of illicitly produced marijuana, about a quarter pound of methamphetamine and $23,000 worth of seized cash and vehicles, according to GCSO.

The drug operations, intended to disrupt the distribution of drugs laced with fentanyl, also led to the arrest of 21 people on various charges, according to GSCO.

The agency reported the operation is ongoing and further arrests are anticipated.