Oklahoma bakery owner charged with felony over Jan. 6, 2021, attack on US Capitol

Another Donald Trump supporter from Oklahoma was charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol after her own friends tipped off the FBI.

Dova Alina Winegeart, 49, was arrested Tuesday in Fairview, where she lives and has operated a bakery.

She was released the same day after making an appearance in Oklahoma City federal court. She could not be reached for comment.

Winegeart was charged July 14 in federal court in Washington, D.C., with one felony and five misdemeanors.

The maximum punishment on the felony offense — destruction of government property — is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In a court affidavit, the FBI reported two friends submitted several photos of Winegeart at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In one photo, she is swinging a long wooden pole with pointed metal attachments at the window of an exterior door marked "House of Representatives," according to the affidavit.

A recording from a Capitol surveillance camera shows the door was damaged about 2:30 p.m., just minutes after Vice President Mike Pence and members of the House and Senate were forced to evacuate, according to the affidavit.

The damage to the door has been estimated at about $2,000.

Another friend showed law enforcement text messages sent by Winegeart the day after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, according to the affidavit.

"It got crazy. I did s---," she wrote, according to the affidavit.

"We have tons of video," she also allegedly wrote. "Yes we are mad. Yes we want to go inside Capital. It's our building. Not the governments. We are their bosses but get treated like dogs. I'm done with this government. It's fight time non stop now. They asked for it.

"No I didn't go inside couldn't break open alone. ... I'm good. I'm sore. I'm exhausted. I feel horrible. But I'll keep fighting.

"Emergency broadcast system will be sounding off in near future. Then it's go time for real."

She admitted to law enforcement in November in an interview at her home that she was present on the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, an FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force officer wrote in the affidavit.

Her husband, Terry Winegeart, admitted they were both present, the officer wrote. He also "positively identified" his wife from the photo as the woman striking the door with the wooden pole., the officer wrote.

Thousands marched on the Capitol after then-President Trump spoke at the "Save America" rally and urged them to fight like hell.

Rioters overwhelmed Capitol police to breach the building, delaying the formal counting of the Electoral College votes that had Joe Biden winning the presidential election. Some chanted, "Hang Mike Pence!"

More than 900 people have been arrested so far in the ongoing investigation of the Capitol breach. The arrest Tuesday is the ninth involving Oklahomans.

Posted on Dova Winegeart's Facebook page on Jan. 3, 2021, was: "Hold on, Sir. We, the People, are on the way."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma bakery owner charged with felony over attack on US Capitol