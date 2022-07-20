An Oklahoma bakery owner faces January 6 charges after her friends tipped off the FBI

Dova Winegeart, at right, was photographed outside the window she's accused of striking with a stick. US attorney's office in Washington, DC

An Oklahoma bakery owner was arrested on charges she swung a wooden pole into a Capitol window.

Dova Winegeart's friends tipped off the FBI with photographs of her at the Capitol on January 6.

Winegeart and her husband admitted in November that they were present at the Capitol.

A day after joining fellow Trump supporters in storming the Capitol, Dova Winegeart sent a text message to a friend: "It got crazy," she said. "I did shit."

On Tuesday, more than 18 months after January 6, 2021, the FBI arrested Winegeart on a raft of charges stemming from the Capitol attack, in which prosecutors said she swung a wooden pole with metal spikes into a glass door leading into the House of Representatives.

According to online records and social media profiles, Winegeart owns a bakery in Fairview, Oklahoma, where she was arrested on charges she destroyed government property, engaged in physical violence on restricted Capitol grounds, and disorderly conduct. Winegeart made her initial court appearance Tuesday in Oklahoma, according to court records.

In a court filing, the FBI said it received photographs from two of Winegeart's friends showing her on the Capitol grounds on January 6. One of the photographs shows Winegeart — wearing a red peacoat, white hat, and dark-rimmed glasses — "swinging a long wooden pole with what appears to be pointed metal attachments at the window of a door marked as 'House of Representatives,'" an FBI agent wrote.

The FBI later reviewed a photograph of the window showing cracks and holes consistent with damage caused by the metal attachments on the wooden pole. According to the FBI, the Architect of the Capitol estimated that the cost of repairing the window would exceed $1,000.

Photographs showed Dova Winegeart wearing a red peacoat at the Capitol on January 6. US attorney's office in Washington, DC

In October, the FBI interviewed a third friend of Winegeart's who received text messages from her on January 7, 2021. The bakery owner's tone was anything but sweet a day after the Capitol seige.

"Yes we are mad. Yes we want to go inside Capital [sic]. It's our building. Not the governments [sic]," she wrote in one text message. "We are their bosses but get treated like dogs. I'm done with this government. It's fight time non stop now. They asked for it."

In another message, Winegeart described police protecting the Capitol as "pieces of shit" and said she didn't enter the building because she "couldn't break open alone."

"I'm good. I'm sore. I'm exhausted. I feel horrible. But I'll keep fighting. Nothing to loose [sic]," she wrote.

Law enforcement officials went on to interview Winegeart and her husband in early November at their home. Her husband, Terry Winegeart, admitted in the interview that they were both present at the Capitol on January 6, and he identified his wife as the woman in the red peacoat who swung the wooden pole.

"Winegeart also admitted that she was present on the U.S. Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021," the FBI said.

A public defender assigned to represent Dova Winegeart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

