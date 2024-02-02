Oklahoma-based Rescue Dog Hot Sauce gives back to pooches in need

Tim Heitzman and one of his rescue dogs, Maya, tabling at an event for Rescue Dog Hot Sauce.

If you've ever thought the involvement of dogs would help people support a local brand, Oklahoma-based Rescue Dog Hot Sauce would like a word.

The brand, run by Tim Heitzman and his business partner Erica Becker, is set to celebrate its two-year anniversary from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 405 Brewing Company, 1716 Topeka Street in Norman.

Becker's homemade dog treat company Must Heart Dogs will have a wide variety of treats for canine companions and she will also be whipping up a plethora of baked bites for humans for a bake sale with all proceeds being split between two rescues — Kanoa Rescue Foundation and Street Dog Rescue & Recovery — which will be on-site with adoptable dogs.

Tim Heitzman and Erica Brecker of Rescue Dog Hot Sauce on a hike with their dogs in Sulphur.

Heitzman will also be serving up food through his Blended Kitchen project and other vendors, including Pride Popcorn, mobile pop-up bookshop The Lore, handcrafted soap brand Wild Bergamot, and clay artist Long Dog Clay Co., will also be at Saturday's event.

What is Rescue Dog Hot Sauce?

Tim Heitzman sets up for an event featuring Rescue Dog Hot Sauce, Blended Kitchen and Must Heart Dogs products.

Heitzman, who is a chef by trade, began his journey in hot sauce as an annual gift to his brother. In 2022, he shared the excess sauce among friends in the culinary world and local business owners. and Rescue Dog Hot Sauce was born.

"I didn't even give it a second thought as far as a business and then it just got to the point where enough people were asking that I was like, 'Well, it might be worth charging a couple bucks for the bottles,'" Heitzman said.

The small-batch sauces are all vegan and many are gluten-free. They include flavors like Roasted Espresso & Red Pepper, Pineapple Manzano and collaboration flavors made using ingredients from other local businesses like This Sauce Sucks, a whiskey-based sauce in partnership with Tulsa's Mercury Lounge, three distinct sauces brewed with different Roughtail beers and even a kimchi hot sauce called Timchi Sauce, because, well, Tim is the owner.

Tim Heitzman and one of his rescue dogs, Maya, the inspiration for the Rescue Dog Hot Sauce logo.

How did rescue dogs and hot sauce come together into a company?

The company's name stems from one of Heitzman's other great passions in life, his rescue dog. The original plan was to name the company after his dog Tiago, but after Tiago's passing and knowing he could do something more with the brand to tell the story of rescue dogs in general, Heitzman pivoted.

"Every dog I've had has been a rescue," he said. "I've volunteered a lot off and on in the past with rescues, and so it's just something I care a lot about."

Heitzman decided the name and the mission of the brand could benefit dogs like his own — Maya, Bindi, and of course Tiago, whose spirit is still in all the company does — so he went to work finding ways to use his products to increase visibility for local rescues.

"If I have this little side business, I can try and give back in some way. And if I don't have money, I can at least do events with rescues," Heitzman said. "I'll sell some hot sauce and that'll be good, but the fun part is we'll have all these rescues come out. People can pet the dogs, they can adopt them, they can foster them."

Heitzman said he specifically seeks out smaller, lesser-known rescues without the same resources as larger animal welfare groups in hopes that more dogs can be helped through the partnerships. Rescues the brand has worked with include Mutt Misfits, Country Roads Animal Rescue, 405 Animal Rescue, Outsider's Rescue & Sanctuary in Tulsa and more.

Tim Heitzman of Rescue Dog Hot Sauce poses with a rescue dog at an event.

"They just don't have a big outreach, and so it gives us a chance to kind of allow them to kind of have a bigger audience and have a better chance to kind of get some of the dogs adopted," he said.

"We've also gotten dogs fostered and we've been at least lucky enough to get more donations. If we can't necessarily help get dogs adopted, we want to be able to make sure that we can get bedding, we can get food, we can get money. We want to give back somehow."

What's next for Rescue Dog Hot Sauce?

Now on the verge of celebrating the brand's two-year anniversary, Heitzman is hoping to continue growing. He said the reception and name recognition the company has received so far locally has been wonderful and he hopes to take the sauces, currently available online, at markets and events and at smaller retailers, to the next level with partnerships with grocery stores like Crest, Homeland or even Whole Foods.

He's working to get nutritional information on the labels for his sauces to prepare them for the requirements to sell via grocery stores. If the sauces end up being sold across a larger footprint because of sales through those stores, Heitzman sees that growth as a chance for broader impact.

"At the end of the day, that's one of my biggest goals is if we're fortunate enough to be a large enough company to be in a couple of large communities — Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Wichita, Dallas, whatever — it would be neat to kind of set up relationships with rescues in every one of those areas so that whether it be a portion of the sales, whether there be events that we schedule, somehow there will always be that collaboration with rescues in the area where the product is sold," he said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Rescue Dog Hot Sauce celebrates two years of sauces, supporting pups