Oklahoma is becoming a less attractive destination for retirees, study shows

Oklahoma ranks 21st in retirement states

Studies of retirement rankings across a five-year span found that Oklahoma witnessed a significant decline as a desirable retirement destination.

Researchers say that Oklahoma has dropped 26 places to 46th overall, mostly due to the state’s healthcare system and economic conditions.

The drop highlights a shift in the retirement landscape across the United States, and how other states have made changes to accommodate the 17% of Americans over 65 years old.

Oklahoma’s healthcare access challenges, particularly in rural areas, limit its ability to accommodate its aging population. Additionally, the state has lower median income levels than other states, while cost of living has seen an increase.

The decline in Oklahoma’s ranking as a desirable retirement destination affects Oklahoma’s economy as fewer retirees will bring fewer dollars to the state.

Additionally, many Americans aren't putting away enough savings for traditional retirements, let alone early retirement, and inflation is making it harder for retirees on a fixed income to maintain their lifestyle. Therefore, choosing the right state to retire in is critical in order for retirees’ savings to go as far as possible.

While Oklahoma provides benefits for retirees such as a low cost of living, tax breaks, a strong economy, rich cultural heritage, and natural beauty, the competition has gained an advantage in terms of affordability, quality of life and the targeted focus on retention of seniors.

Top 10 most-improved states to retire

1, Virginia

2, Florida

3, Colorado

4, Wyoming

5, Delaware

6, New Hampshire

7, South Dakota

10, Minnesota

9, Idaho

10, North Dakota

Top 10 least-improved states to retire

40, Rhode Island

41, Hawaii

42, Vermont

43, Texas

44, Iowa

45, Nebraska

46, Oklahoma

47, Kansas

48, Mississippi

49, Arkansas

50, Kentucky

