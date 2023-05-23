Oklahoma bill aids those who killed their abusers, but not those already behind bars

The niece of a woman incarcerated for killing her abuser denounced lawmakers on Tuesday for not doing enough to help hundreds of domestic violence survivors currently in prison.

"It is a moral failing of the justice system that she has spent 25 years in prison for self-defense," said Amanda Ross, whose aunt, April Wilkens, was charged with murder for shooting her fiance after he handcuffed and raped her. Convicted of first-degree murder, Wilkens has served nearly 25 years of a life sentence.

"She managed to get the gun he had threatened her with earlier in the night, and as he threatened to assault and kill her, she shot and killed him in self-defense."

House Bill 1639 would allow women like Wilkens to present evidence of their abuse when charged with a crime against their intimate partner where self-defense could be raised. The bill initially had included language that would help those already incarcerated, allowing them to apply for a hearing to review their history of domestic violence and consider a lesser sentence.

But the legislation, which is currently before a conference committee, was stripped of its retroactive language at the request of state prosecutors.

Stephanie Henson, with League of Women Voters, speaks at a Tuesday news conference at the Oklahoma Capitol about House Bill 1639, The Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act. Henson shows a Christmas ornament a female inmate gave her.

'We are mourning the women and men' who would remain in prison over changes to domestic violence bill

On Tuesday, Ross and other advocates gathered on the south steps of the state Capitol to call for passage of HB 1639 with retroactivity restored. Although theoretically possible, even in the final days of the session, such an action would require extraordinary effort by legislators who are focused primarily on the budget.

Large portraits of women currently in prison were held by supporters who lifted black veils from each face as advocates spoke.

Amanda Ross speaks about her aunt, April Wilkens, at a Tuesday news conference at the Oklahoma Capitol about House Bill 1639.

"We are mourning the women and men who are survivors of domestic violence who are being left behind prison bars because of the failure to include retroactivity in HB 1639," said Colleen McCarty, executive director of Oklahoma Appleseed, a nonprofit that has advocated for the bill.

Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, the bill's author, told The Oklahoman earlier this year that retroactive language was removed at the request of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council.

Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Alexandra Bailey speaks at a Tuesday news conference at the Oklahoma Capitol about House Bill 1639, The Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act.

House leaders have expressed support for the bill, including its retroactive aspect.

While the bill may not pass this session, Ross, Wilkens' niece, said she planned to continue telling her aunt's story.

"We cannot allow the Legislature to leave April and her fellow criminalized survivors in prison," Ross said.

