New Oklahoma bill would encourage schools to ban cellphones. Share your thoughts
Oklahoma Senate’s Education Committee approved Senate Bill 1314 Tuesday to create an incentive program to aid school districts, up to $1 million, for enacting a cellphone-free campus policy. With an estimated fiscal impact of $181 million, some senators expressed interest in taking the bill a step further by implementing a complete ban on cellphones in schools ― without incentives.
What are your views on Senate Bill 1314, and the possibility of a complete cellphone ban on school campuses in Oklahoma? Let us publish your perspective on the topic by emailing your comments, along with your name and city of residence, to yourviews@oklahoma.com, or by submitting our survey form: https://bit.ly/cellphone-ban
More: 'I have no voice': Oklahomans talk open primaries amid independent voter increase
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Should schools ban cellphones in Oklahoma? Weigh in on new bill