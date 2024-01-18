Oklahoma bill making journalists get licenses, drug tests sparks First Amendment pushback

A state lawmaker's bill that requires journalists to be licensed and forced to take quarterly drug tests probably won't get very far in the upcoming legislative session but it's already sparking pushback from the state's news media.

Senate Bill 1837 would create the "Common Sense Freedom of Press Control Act." The measure requires criminal background checks of every member of the news media, licensing of journalists through the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the completion of a 'propaganda free' training course through the Oklahoma Department of Education, a $1 million liability insurance policy and quarterly drug tests.

The measure, which would apply to all media outlets operating within the state, was proposed by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow. Dahm also serves as state chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party.

More: Oklahoma bill would require 'furries' be picked up from school by parents, animal control

John Small, a member of the board of directors of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists and editor of the Johnson County Sentinel, a weekly newspaper in Tishomingo, said Dahm's bill was a bad idea and a violation of the First Amendment.

"He's asking journalists to undergo more scrutiny than he did," Small said. "The bill is an egregious violation of the 1st Amendment."

Small questioned the need for the measure. "I wonder if it's a knee-jerk response on his part, because there are journalists in Oklahoma, myself included, who think the good senator may be a couple of McNuggets short of a Happy Meal."

More: Oklahoma City councilman appointed to National League of Cities advocacy committee

A plan to license Oklahoma journalists failed in 1934

Dahm's proposal isn't the first time Oklahoma public officials have tried to restrict journalists. In 1934, a state question would have also required journalists to be licensed and forced the managing officer of each newspaper and magazine, to preserve the original signed manuscript and headline of news and editorial matter. That proposal, however, was abandoned and never submitted for a public vote.

Mark Thomas, executive director of the Oklahoma Press Association — an industry tradegroup — said he doubted Dahm's bill would go very far in the legislature. "Nathan knows how to get his name in the paper," Thomas said.

Rep. Mickey Dollens, a Democrat from Oklahoma City, said he is concerned about Dahm's proposed legislation and called it "yet another example of how radicalized GOP lawmakers in Oklahoma have transformed the Republican Party."

"I would have said this bill has no chance of advancing, but based on extremist legislation passed in recent years, I wouldn't put it past them," Dollens said. "As a Democratic legislator in a supermajority Republican House, I feel it's one of my duties to push back on unconstitutional extremist legislation and to be the voice of those Oklahomans who don't have one in their elected officials."

For journalists like Small, the ongoing effort by some public officials to restrict the news media has become a big problem. "This is not a partisan thing," Small said. "I can't believe that this bill would get any traction, but given that we are living in a time when a former president referred to journalists as the 'enemy of the people' nothing surprises me."

State lawmakers will have the chance to review Dahm's proposal with they return to the Capitol on Feb. 5 for the Second Session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma bill would make journalists get licenses, regular drug tests