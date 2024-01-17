Oklahoma bill would require 'furries' be picked up from school by parents, animal control

Before the 2024 Oklahoma legislative sessions begin, thousands of bills will be filed and most will never come close to becoming law.

One Oklahoma lawmaker, Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, decided to file a bill targeting "furries," or people in a subculture interested in anthropomorphic animal characters, in Oklahoma schools.

What does the Oklahoma bill targeting student 'furries' say?

Humphrey's bill, House Bill 3084, would ban "students who purport to be an imaginary animal or animalspecies, or who engage in anthropomorphic behavior commonly referred to as furries at school" from participating in class and school activities.

The bill would require parents or guardians to pick the student up from school.

But, if parents are unable to pick the student up, the bill says "animal control services shall be contacted to remove the student."

Who is Oklahoma Rep. Justin Humphrey?

State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, has made headlines in recent years in his advocacy of prison reform, capitol punishment reform, and rural development.

