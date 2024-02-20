Oklahoma bill that would require schools to provide free menstrual products moves forward

A bill seeking to require public and charter schools to provide free menstrual products unanimously passed the Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee on Monday.

Authored by Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay, HB 3329 would require public and charter schools with 6th through 12th grades to provide free menstrual products in female, gender-neutral and standalone handicapped bathrooms, as well as a neutral location, like a nurse's office.

The bill would only require menstrual products in neutral locations for schools with grades below 6th.

A 2021 study found that two in five people struggled to purchase period products, including a quarter of Black and Latina people. According to America's Health Rankings, 19.7% of females ages 18-44 lived below the poverty line in 2021, meaning the state has the 7th-highest poverty rate among the demographic.

HB 3329 unanimously passed the Appropriations and Budget Education Subcommittee on Monday without debate or discussion.

Last year, Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, filed a similar bill seeking to require public and charter schools to provide menstrual products in women's restrooms, but the bill never got a committee hearing.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma bill that would put free period products in schools advances