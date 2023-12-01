Oklahoma Board of Education approves hiring of outside counsel in St. Isidore lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Ryan Walters says he’s not backing down from the federal lawsuit against St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual Charter School.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Attorney General Gentner Drummond in October, is an attempt to block St. Isidore from receiving taxpayer dollars.

A judge rejected Walters’s request to intervene, siding with the AG and deeming Walters’s involvement unnecessary.

However, the State Board of Education approved the hiring of an outside law firm to represent them in the case.

Oklahoma school district halts daily prayer broadcasts; group calls for Ryan Walters to resign

“Oh, we’re going to challenge that,” Walters said. “I mean, you know, it’s outrageous that we wouldn’t be in the case.”

“We’re absolutely not going to stand by and watch religious liberty be trampled,” Walters continued. “So we are going to continue to fight for individuals, religious liberty. We’re going to fight to get back in the case and we’re going to win it.”

According to Walters, the board’s involvement is absolutely necessary because the department handles school funding.

St. Isidore would become the first taxpayer-funded religious school in the country if the charter school is allowed to start operating.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.