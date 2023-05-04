Oklahoma bodies found – latest: Police confirm murder-suicide as Jesse McFadden’s rape victim speaks out

Oklahoma authorities have confirmed that sex offender Jesse McFadden shot dead six victims in a murder-suicide.

Janette Mayo, 59, said the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her on Monday about the deaths of her daughter Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13. The other two victims are believed to be Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 15.

McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry, was previously convicted of first-degree rape in 2003. The victim in that attack, 35-year-old Krystle Strong, told Fox News that she was told Guess had recently found out McFadden was allegedly molesting one of her children.

“Holly’s ex told me … he thinks that Holly found out that [McFadden] might have been molesting one of the kids and just, he flipped,” Ms Strong told the network.

05:00 , Andrea Blanco

Police said the girls’ suspected abductor Jesse McFadden, a convicted rapist, was also among the bodies.

Jesse McFadden’s rape victim reveals she ‘tried to stop his release’ three years before murders

04:00 , Andrea Blanco

McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry, was previously convicted of first-degree rape in 2003. The victim in that attack, 35-year-old Krystle Strong, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that she was told Guess had recently found out McFadden was allegedly molesting one of her children.

“Holly’s ex told me … he thinks that Holly found out that [McFadden] might have been molesting one of the kids and just, he flipped,” Ms Strong told the network.

Just hours before the gruesome discovery on Monday, McFadden texted his alleged victim in the pending trial, seemingly attempting to blame her for how the tragedy unfolded, according to texts exclusively obtained by FOX 23.

“We don’t know, but I think it might have had something maybe to do with that, something about his trial coming up, because what he screenshotted and what Jesse texted and said to [the most recent victim] was, and I quote, ‘This is all going to be on you,’” Ms Strong told Fox News.

Victims’ families question release of Oklahoma sex offender

04:04 , Namita Singh

Relatives of four teenage girls who were among seven people shot to death on a rural Oklahoma property are questioning how a sex offender among the dead — a rapist accused of soliciting nude images from another teen while behind bars — was ever allowed to go free.

Jesse McFadden, sentenced to 20 years in 2003 for first-degree rape, was freed three years early, in part for good behavior, despite facing new charges that he used a contraband cell phone to trade nude photos with the young woman in 2016.

He was released in 2020 after 16 years and nine months, even though the charges could send him back to prison for many years if convicted.

“And they rushed him out of prison. How?” asked Janette Mayo. She said she was told that her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, were all shot to death.

Convicted rapist’s mother-in-law says he lied about criminal past

03:00 , Andrea Blanco

The mother-in-law of convicted rapist Jesse McFadden has claimed that he lied about his criminal past to her daughter.

Janette Mayo, 59, told the Associated Press that the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her about the deaths of her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Ms Mayo said that Guess married McFadden last May but only found out about his criminal past two months ago.

“He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key,” she said.

“He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.”

Who is the convicted rapist who killed six people before turning gun on himself?

01:00 , Andrea Blanco

Jesse McFadden, 39, had been scheduled to appear in court on the same day that the bodies were found on his rural property.

Also killed were two teenagers who were reported missing and endangered on Monday morning after they failed to return home after being in his company.

The identities of the other four victims are yet to be publicly confirmed, but relatives named then as McFadden’s wife Holly Guess and her teenage children Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo, and Tiffany Dore Guess.

Who is Jesse McFadden, the convicted rapist at centre of Oklahoma body discovery?

School pays tribute to ‘several students’ killed

Thursday 4 May 2023 00:00 , Andrea Blanco

Henryetta Public Schools released a statement saying that it is “grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students”.

“Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days,” the school system said.

Classes will still take place but mental health services are available to students.

“We understand if you feel it is more appropriate to keep your student at home. Please continue to keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.

Five teens identified among seven bodies found on property of convicted Oklahoma rapist

Wednesday 3 May 2023 23:00 , Andrea Blanco

Janette Mayo said that the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her that four of the victims were her daughter and grandchildren.

Grandmother shares heartbreak after two grandchildren identified among seven bodies found in Oklahoma

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:11 , Andrea Blanco

The grieving grandmother of two teens who were among seven people found dead in an Oklahoma property has shared her heartbreak with The Independent.

Oklahoma sex offender texted victim ‘this is all on you’ hours before seven bodies found at his property

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:44 , Andrea Blanco

An Oklahoma convicted rapist texted his alleged soliciting victim the night before seven bodies were found on his property.

The Oklahoma State of Bureau Investigations (OSBI) announced on Monday that seven bodies were found on the Henryetta property of 39-year-old Jesse McFadden. The gruesome discovery was made after two teens went missing in the area on Sunday.

McFadden, who was on the sex offender registry, failed to show up in court on Monday morning to stand trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. The victim in that case has since revealed that McFadden reportedly texted her the night before authorities found the seven victims.

“I did exactly what I promised I would do when I got out,” the text, exclusively obtained by FOX 23, read. “I got a marketing job making great money and was being advanced been there 2 years now and made a great life like I promised I would do with you.”

“Now it’s all gone, I told you I wouldn’t go back ... This is all on you for continuing this,” another set of texts stated.

Everything we know about the Oklahoma tragedy

Wednesday 3 May 2023 19:59 , Andrea Blanco

A teenage sleepover turned to tragedy when seven bodies were found at a rural Oklahoma property on the day that a convicted rapist was scheduled to appear in court.

Jesse McFadden’s rape victim reveals she ‘tried to stop his release’ three years before murders

Wednesday 3 May 2023 19:12 , Andrea Blanco

McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry, was previously convicted of first-degree rape in 2003.

Family launches GoFundMe for funeral expenses

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:47 , Andrea Blanco

The family of four of the victims has launched a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

“Hi my name is Heather Pettigrew. May 1, 2023 we found out my sister Holly (35), my niece Rylee (17) my nephew Michael (15) and my niece Tiffany (13) were murdered by my sisters husband,” it reads.

“We are trying to get help to cover the costs of the funeral and memorial services for 4 of the kindest people I have ever had the please of knowing. This is a huge tragedy not just for my family but all of our friends and the community. So much was lost so quickly and any help is greatly appreciated.”

Jesse McFadden’s 2003 rape victim says upcoming court case may have played a role

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:06 , Andrea Blanco

Jesse McFadden’s rape victim has spoken out after seven bodies were discovered on the property of his attacker.

The Oklahoma State of Bureau Investigations (OSBI) announced on Monday that the remains were found on the Henryetta property of 39-year-old convicted rapist McFadden. The gruesome discovery was made after two teens went missing in the area on Sunday, and McFadden failed to show up in court on Monday morning to stand trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

OSBI spokesperson Gerald Davidson said during a press conference that although the victims have not been officially identified by the medical examiner, three of them were believed to be the missing teens, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 15-year-old Brittany Brewer, and McFadden. On Tuesday, the other four victims were identified by relatives as McFadden’s wife Holly Guess, 35, and her children Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

McFadden, who was on the state’s sex offender registry, was previously convicted of first-degree rape in 2003. The victim in that attack, 35-year-old Krystle Strong, told Fox News in an exclusive interview that she was told Guess had recently found out McFadden was allegedly molesting one of her children.

“Holly’s ex told me … he thinks that Holly found out that [McFadden] might have been molesting one of the kids and just, he flipped,” Ms Strong told the network.

Convicted rapist’s mother-in-law says he lied about criminal past

Wednesday 3 May 2023 17:12 , Andrea Blanco

The mother-in-law of convicted rapist Jesse McFadden has claimed that he lied about his criminal past to her daughter.

Janette Mayo, 59, told the Associated Press that the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her about the deaths of her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Ms Mayo said that Guess married McFadden last May but only found out about his criminal past two months ago.

“He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key,” she said.

“He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.”

Who is Jesse McFadden?

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:00 , Andrea Blanco

Jesse McFadden is a convicted rapist who was scheduled to appear in court on new charges on the day that the bodies were found.

McFadden was convicted in 2003 for first-degree rape, and served nearly 16 years before being released in 2020, according to Oklahoma prison records.

On Monday, he was due to appear in court for the start of his jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

The charges were filed back in 2017 when he was still in prison for his rape conviction.

Amber Alert issued for missing teens

When he failed to appear in court on Monday morning, police began searching for him.

‘They let a monster out’, angry father lashes out at law enforcement

Wednesday 3 May 2023 15:39 , Andrea Blanco

Two missing teenage girls have been found dead in a house in Oklahoma, along with their suspected abductor and four other people, authorities said.

Brittany Brewer, 15, and Ivy Webster, 14, were named in an amber alert on Monday morning after disappearing while in the company of a convicted rapist named Jesse McFadden, 39.

According to local broadcaster KOTV-DT, the girls had gone to spend the weekend with Jesse McFadden, which Brittany’s father said had happened many times before without incident.

Ivy’s father, Justin Webster, said he filed a missing person report with the local sheriff’s office when she didn’t return home on Sunday night after spending the weekend with McFadden, Holy Guess and her children – Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo and Tiffany Dore Guess. Mr Webster said he thought the children went with McFadden to spend some time on a ranch where he was working near McAlester.

He said law enforcement officials also told him that all of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, that some had been lined up and were located across the property.

Mr Webster described McFadden as controlling and unusual, but said he had no idea about his criminal background.

“I would say he was weird,” Mr Webster said. “He was always getting into his kids’ phones and reading all their snap messages and all that. It wasn’t in a way of a concerned parent. It was more of keeping tabs on the kids.”

McFadden had been scheduled to appear in court Monday for the start of a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. Court records showed he was communicating with a then-16-year-old girl using a contraband cellphone while incarcerated at a state prison near Muskogee. The teen’s grandfather reported their communications to prison officials, according to an affidavit from a Department of Corrections investigator.

Webster hopes the entire ordeal leads to harsher criminal penalties for sex offenders, especially those who target children.

“The sexual (offender) registry doesn’t work,” he said. “I think there needs to be action taken. There needs to be repercussions, and someone needs to be held accountable. They let a monster out. They did this.”

McFadden’s 2003 rape victim speaks out

Wednesday 3 May 2023 15:04 , Andrea Blanco

McFadden, his wife Holly Guess, 35, and her children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, are among four of the victims found dead on his property. The other two found dead are believed to be 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 15-year-old Brittany Brewer, who were friends with Guess’ children.

Speaking out about the tragedy, McFadden’s rape victim Krystle Strong told Fox News that she was told Guess had recently found out McFadden was allegedly molesting one of her children.

“Holly’s ex told me … he thinks that Holly found out that [McFadden] might have been molesting one of the kids and just, he flipped,” Ms Strong told the network.

“We don’t know, but I think it might have had something maybe to do with that, something about his trial coming up, because what he screenshotted and what Jesse texted and said to [the 2016 victim] was, and I quote, ‘This is all going to be on you.’”

Oklahoma sex offender texted victim ‘this is all on you’ hours before seven bodies found at his property

Wednesday 3 May 2023 14:27 , Andrea Blanco

“Now it’s all gone, I told you I wouldn’t go back,” the convicted rapist reportedly texted his alleged victim.

Brittany Brewer was set to represent Henryetta in state pageant

Wednesday 3 May 2023 14:00 , Andrea Blanco

Brittany’s father Nathan Brewer told KOTV that his daughter was about to appear in an upcoming pageant.

“Brittany was an outgoing person,” he said.

“She actually was selected to be Miss Henryetta in [an upcoming] pageant in Tulsa, and now she ain’t gonna make it because she’ dead. She’s gone.”

At a vigil held on Monday night, he said his daughter had dreams of being a teacher or a veterinarian.

“It’s just a parent’s worst nightmare, and I’m living it,” he said. “I am just lost.”

(Brittany Brewer)

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:40 , Rachel Sharp

The family of one of the teenagers found dead at a convicted rapist’s home in Oklahoma has spoken out about her loss.

Ivy Webster’s parents said that they had no idea that Jesse McFadden had a prior rape conviction and was facing charges of child porn and child solicitation.

“She was pure good,” Ivy’s father Justin Webster told NBC’s Today show.

“The devil took her from us.”

He said that his daughter would spend almost every weekend with her friend Tiffany – who was also among those killed.

His son Parker was also close to Tiffany’s brother Michael Mayo.

“Almost every single weekend it was either Tiffany and Michael staying the night over here, or I mean they live maybe a quarter-mile down the road from us, and on some some weekends we would let Parker and Ivy go stay over there,” he said.

Family launches GoFundMe for funeral expenses

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:20 , Rachel Sharp

The family of four of the victims has launched a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.

“Hi my name is Heather Pettigrew. May 1, 2023 we found out my sister Holly (35), my niece Rylee (17) my nephew Michael (15) and my niece Tiffany (13) were murdered by my sisters husband,” it reads.

“We are trying to get help to cover the costs of the funeral and memorial services for 4 of the kindest people I have ever had the please of knowing. This is a huge tragedy not just for my family but all of our friends and the community. So much was lost so quickly and any help is greatly appreciated.”

Victim’s mother opens up about heartbreak

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:00 , Andrea Blanco

OSBI spokesperson Gerald Davidson said during a press conference that although the victims have not been officially identified by the medical examiner, three of them were believed to be the missing teens, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 15-year-old Brittany Brewer, and McFadden.

On Tuesday, the other four victims were identified by relatives as McFadden’s wife Holly Guess, 35; and her children Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Brittany’s grieving mother Malaina Schabell told NewsNation that her daughter, who had just turned 15 last week, and Ivy had gone to McFadden’s home for a sleepover with Tiffany. Ms Schabell said her daughter had been to McFadden’s at least four times since Christmas without incident and that she was not aware of his convictions.

“She told me she’d call me later and I never heard anything from her which wasn’t normal,” Ms Schabell said through tears. “I knew something was wrong ‘cause she wasn’t answering, I tried to call. I got online on her Facebook and I tried calling her, video calling her, and I messaged her and she wouldn’t respond, and it showed she was online and but she wouldn’t respond, so I knew something was wrong.”

EXCLUSIVE: Grandmother shares heartbreak

Wednesday 3 May 2023 12:40 , Rachel Sharp

The grieving grandmother of two teens who were among seven people found dead in an Oklahoma property has shared her heartbreak with The Independent.

Judy White-Allen, the grandmother of Rylee and Michael and former mother-in-law of Guess, said her family is still processing the devastating tragedy.

“My kids are hurting. My son lost his daughter and son,” Ms White-Allen told The Independent. “My other kids lost their niece and nephew. My grandkids lost their cousins. Rylee and Michael have [four] other siblings that will never know them.”

Convicted rapist’s mother-in-law says he lied about criminal past

Wednesday 3 May 2023 12:20 , Rachel Sharp

The mother-in-law of convicted rapist Jesse McFadden has claimed that he lied about his criminal past to her daughter.

Janette Mayo, 59, told the Associated Press that the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her about the deaths of her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Ms Mayo said that Guess married McFadden last May but only found out about his criminal past two months ago.

“He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key,” she said.

“He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.”

Sex offender Jesse McFadden had early release for ‘good behaviour’ after he was sentences for rape in 2003

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:42 , Andrea Blanco

Authorities began a search after McFadden failed to appear at his long-delayed jury trial on Monday in Muskogee County. His body was later discovered along with his wife, her son and daughters, and two other teens who were visiting the family over the weekend.

Now family members of the victims are asking why McFadden, sentenced to 20 years in 2003 for first-degree rape, was freed three years early, in part for good behavior, despite facing new charges that he used a contraband cell phone to trade nude photos with the young woman in 2016. He was released in 2020 after 16 years and nine months, even though the charges could send him back to prison for many years if convicted.

“And they rushed him out of prison. How?” asked Janette Mayo. She said she was told that her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, were all shot to death.

“Oklahoma failed to protect families. And because of that my children -- my daughter and my grandchildren -- are all gone,” Ms Mayo told The Associated Press. “I’ve lost my daughter and my grandchildren and I’m never going to get to see ’em, never going to get to hold them, and it’s killing me.”

Who are the seven people found dead?

Wednesday 3 May 2023 12:00 , Andrea Blanco

While the bodies are yet to be officially identified, Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said the bodies were believed to include those McFadden and the two missing girls Ivy and Brittany.

“We believe that we have found the persons,” he said.

“We are no longer looking. We believe to have found everything that we were seeking this morning. Our hearts go out to the families and friends, schoolmates and everyone else.”

The missing endangered person advisory was canceled on Monday afternoon by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, a relative of the other four victims revealed their identities. Janette Mayo, 59, told the Associated Press that the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her about the deaths of her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

In a Facebook post, Ms Mayo said that her daughter was married to McFadden. Authorities have not confirmed a cause of death for the seven victims, but Ms Mayo said they were shot at various locations across McFadden’s property.

“My daughter loved her children and yes she married the man who killed them but she was fooled by his charm,” Ms Mayo wrote. “I hurt just like the other families but he took my world from me. My grandchildren and my daughter. I have a hole in my heart ...”

Ms Mayo described Ivy as a “sweet girl,” and said she didn’t have the chance to meet Brittany.

“I really didn’t know Brittany but she must have been a sweet girl for my Tiffany to care for her,” the grieving grandmother wrote. “My prayers are there for both of the other families. I just ask that people remember my family as well, and that they had names too.”

Jesse McFadden: Who is the convicted rapist at centre of discovery of seven bodies in Oklahoma?

Wednesday 3 May 2023 11:40 , Rachel Sharp

A teenage sleepover turned to tragedy this week when seven people were found dead at the Oklahoma home of a convicted rapist.

Jesse McFadden, 39, had been scheduled to appear in court on the same day that the bodies were found on his rural property.

He is believed to be among the dead.

Also killed were two teenagers who were reported missing and endangered on Monday morning after they failed to return home after being in his company.

The identities of the other four victims are yet to be publicly confirmed, but relatives named then as McFadden’s wife Holly Guess and her teenage children Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo, and Tiffany Dore Guess.

So who is the man at the centre of this horrific tragedy?

Who is Jesse McFadden, the convicted rapist at centre of Oklahoma body discovery?

Devastated father of Ivy Webster speaks out

Wednesday 3 May 2023 11:20 , Rachel Sharp

Victim Holly Guess was ’a great mother with a big heart’

Wednesday 3 May 2023 11:00 , Andrea Blanco

OSBI spokesperson Gerald Davidson said during a press conference that although the victims have not been officially identified by the medical examiner, three of them were believed to be the missing teens, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 15-year-old Brittany Brewer, and McFadden.

On Tuesday, the other four victims were identified by relatives as McFadden’s wife Holly Guess, 35; and her children Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

Judy White-Allen, the grandmother of victims Rylee and Michael, also confirmed their deaths to The Independent on Tuesday.

“All I can tell you is my kids are hurting,” she said. “My son lost his daughter and son. My other kids lost their niece and nephew. My other grand kids lost their cousins. Rylee and Michael have four other siblings that will never know them.

“Holly was a great mother. She had a big heart.”

Victim’s family call for tougher sentences for sex offenders

Wednesday 3 May 2023 10:40 , Rachel Sharp

The family of one of the teenagers found dead at a convicted rapist’s home in Oklahoma has called for tougher sentences for sex offenders.

Ivy Webster’s parents said that they had no idea that Jesse McFadden had a prior rape conviction and was facing charges of child porn and child solicitation.

Ivy, 14, was among seven found dead on McFadden’s property on Monday.

Her adoptive father Justin Webster told News 2 Oklahoma that he’s angry that McFadden was free on bail at the time of the killings.

“I ask our Congresspeople to get stricter on these pedophiles to keep them locked up, to hold them in jail because no other family should go through what we are going through now,” he said.

Victim’s father reveals chilling details about killings

Wednesday 3 May 2023 10:23 , Rachel Sharp

The grieving adoptive father of 14-year-old victim Ivy Webster has revealed chilling details about the horror scene where the bodies of his daughter and six others were discovered on Monday.

Justin Webster told Fox 9 that all seven had been shot with some of their bodies found in a row on the rural property – while others were in different places on the property.

“We know they were shot. We were told that some bodies were in a row and some other bodies were scattered on the property,” he said.

“I just wanna know... if she tried to run.”

He described the massacre as a murder-suicide.

Jesse McFadden was a convicted rapist, records show

Wednesday 3 May 2023 10:00 , Andrea Blanco

McFadden is a convicted rapist who was scheduled to appear in court on new charges on the day that the bodies were found.

According to Oklahoma prison records , McFadden was sent to prison in 2003 for first-degree rape, and served nearly 16 years before being released in 2020.

On Monday, he was due to stand trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

The charges were filed back in 2017 when he was still in prison for his rape conviction.

While behind bars, he allegedly exchanges nude photos and videos with an underage girl from behind bars.

When he failed to appear in court on Monday, police began searching for him.

‘A parent’s worst nightmare and I am living it’

Wednesday 3 May 2023 09:30 , Namita Singh

Brittany Brewer, 15, and Ivy Webster, 14, were named in an Amber Alert on Monday morning after disappearing while in the company of convicted rapist Jesse McFadden, 39.

Nathan Brewer told KOTV in Tulsa that one of the bodies discovered in the house in Oklahoma was his daughter, Brittany.

“Brittany was an outgoing person. She was actually selected to be Miss Henryetta ... coming up in July for this Miss National Miss pageant in Tulsa. And now she ain’t gonna make it because she’s dead. She’s gone,” he said.

At a Monday night vigil, Mr Brewer told hundreds of people: “It’s just a parent’s worst nightmare, and I’m living it.”

He said his daughter had aspired to be a teacher or a veterinarian.

“I am just lost,” he added.

What comes next in the investigation?

Wednesday 3 May 2023 09:00 , Andrea Blanco

Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice said on Monday that while he was still waiting for the identities of the bodies to be confirmed, “we believe we have found everything that we were seeking this morning”.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has declined to confirm the identities of the victims after the revelations from grandmother Janette Mayo.

Reached by The Independent on Tuesday morning after Ms Mayo spoke out, the bureau said it would not give confirmation until the medical examiner’s office does so.

There are also no press conferences scheduled for today.

‘This man was a monster and should have never been released’, says McFadden’s victim

Wednesday 3 May 2023 08:30 , Namita Singh

Jesse McFadden was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the start of a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

The survivor, Kaitlyn Babb, who was 15 at the time, was looking forward to the whole ordeal coming to an end but now blames the legal authorities for the deaths of McFadden and six others.

“I was glad that it was coming to an end,” she said of the trial. “I didn’t have to feel afraid anymore, I didn’t have to live my life feeling scared,” she was quoted as saying by Fox 23.

“One hundred percent this is a failure on our justice system. This is something they could have stopped. This never had to happen,” she said. “They were well aware that this man was a monster and should have never been released and they let it happen.”

How can we support the victims of the Oklahoma disappearance?

Wednesday 3 May 2023 08:00 , Andrea Blanco

A GoFundMe page in memory of Brittany Brewer has been set up to assist with funeral expenses.

“This is undoubtedly one of the most difficult times they will ever experience and they need to be focused on their healing instead of worrying about how they are going to pay for Brittany’s funeral,” a message alongside the fundraiser reads.

Holly Guess’s sister Heather Pettigrew has also started a GoFundMe account to cover funeral expenses for Guess and her three children.

“This is a huge tragedy not just for my family but all of our friends and the community,” Ms Pettigrew wrote in the description of the fundraiser. “So much was lost so quickly and any help is greatly appreciated.”

‘They let a monster out’, angry father lashes out at law enforcement

Wednesday 3 May 2023 07:30 , Namita Singh

Two missing teenage girls have been found dead in a house in Oklahoma, along with their suspected abductor and four other people, authorities said.

Brittany Brewer, 15, and Ivy Webster, 14, were named in an amber alert on Monday morning after disappearing while in the company of a convicted rapist named Jesse McFadden, 39.

According to local broadcaster KOTV-DT, the girls had gone to spend the weekend with Jesse McFadden, which Brittany’s father said had happened many times before without incident.

Ivy’s father, Justin Webster, said he filed a missing person report with the local sheriff’s office when she didn’t return home on Sunday night after spending the weekend with McFadden, Holy Guess and her children – Rylee Elizabeth Allen, Michael James Mayo and Tiffany Dore Guess. Mr Webster said he thought the children went with McFadden to spend some time on a ranch where he was working near McAlester.

Missing girls Brittany Brewer, 16, left, and Ivy Webster, 14, right, were found dead in Oklahoma in May 2023 (Brewer family / Webster family via Facebook)

He said law enforcement officials also told him that all of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, that some had been lined up and were located across the property.

Mr Webster described McFadden as controlling and unusual, but said he had no idea about his criminal background.

“I would say he was weird,” Mr Webster said. “He was always getting into his kids’ phones and reading all their snap messages and all that. It wasn’t in a way of a concerned parent. It was more of keeping tabs on the kids.”

McFadden had been scheduled to appear in court Monday for the start of a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. Court records showed he was communicating with a then-16-year-old girl using a contraband cellphone while incarcerated at a state prison near Muskogee. The teen’s grandfather reported their communications to prison officials, according to an affidavit from a Department of Corrections investigator.

Webster hopes the entire ordeal leads to harsher criminal penalties for sex offenders, especially those who target children.

“The sexual (offender) registry doesn’t work,” he said. “I think there needs to be action taken. There needs to be repercussions, and someone needs to be held accountable. They let a monster out. They did this.”

Five teens identified among seven bodies found on property of convicted Oklahoma rapist

Wednesday 3 May 2023 07:00 , Andrea Blanco

Authorities in Henryetta, a town 90 miles east of Oklahoma City, made the gruesome discovery on Monday morning after 39-year-old Jesse McFadden failed to show up in court to stand a jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

On Monday evening, authorities said they believe McFadden, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 15-year-old Brittany Brewer were among the deceased, ahead of official confirmation by a medical examiner.

On Tuesday, a relative of the other four victims revealed their identities. Janette Mayo, 59, told the Associated Press that the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office notified her about the deaths of her daughter, Holly Guess, 35, and her grandchildren, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

My daughter ‘married the man who killed’ them

Wednesday 3 May 2023 06:30 , Namita Singh

Janette Mayo, 59, took to Facebook to mourn the death of her daughter and three grandchildren, after their bodies were recovered from a convicted sex offender’s property in rural Oklahoma.

While the officials have not released information about the identity of the victims, Ms Mayo said that among those dead are her daughter Holly Guess, 35, who was married to Jesse McFadden, a convicted sex offender. She identified three others as her grandchildren Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.

“My daughter loved her children and yes she married the man who killed them but she was fooled by his charm,” Ms Mayo wrote. “I hurt just like the other families but he took my world from me. My grandchildren and my daughter. I have a hole in my heart ...”

Authorities have not confirmed a cause of death for the seven victims, but Ms Mayo said they were shot at various locations across McFadden’s property.

Seven people including missing girls Brittany Brewer and Ivy Webster found dead in Oklahoma house

Wednesday 3 May 2023 06:00 , Andrea Blanco

Brittany Brewer, 15, and Ivy Webster, 14, were named in an Amber Alert on Monday morning after disappearing while in the company of a convicted rapist named Jesse McFadden, 39. The teens were reportedly at the home during a sleepover with McFadden’s stepdaughter.

Who is the convicted rapist at centre of bodies discovery in Oklahoma?

Wednesday 3 May 2023 05:30 , Namita Singh

Jesse McFadden is a convicted rapist who was scheduled to appear in court on new charges on the day that the bodies were found.

McFadden was convicted in 2003 for first-degree rape, and served nearly 16 years before being released in 2020, according to Oklahoma prison records.

On Monday, he was due to appear in court for the start of his jury trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

The charges were filed back in 2017 when he was still in prison for his rape conviction.

When he failed to appear in court on Monday morning, police began searching for him.

Mother of teen among seven found dead in Oklahoma says ‘she knew something was wrong’ when daughter didn’t answer calls

Wednesday 3 May 2023 05:00 , Andrea Blanco

The mother of a teen found dead along with other six people in Oklahoma has said she knew something was wrong when her daughter did not pick up her phone on Sunday.

‘Sex offender controlled my daughter's family’

Wednesday 3 May 2023 04:30 , Namita Singh

As law enforcement officials went silent on Tuesday while piecing together what led to the killing of seven people in rural Oklahoma, a family member of those slain recalled the controlling nature of one of the dead, who was a registered sex offender.

Janette Mayo, whose daughter and three teenage grandchildren were among the dead, said the controlling behavior of her son-in-law, Jesse McFadden, was concerning, but that the family didn’t learn about his criminal history until a few months ago.

“He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake,” Mayo, of Westville, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

A police or prison mugshot shows Jesse McFadden, a white man apparently in middle age, with receding close-cropped dark hair and deep lines on his cheeks, wearing an orange jumpsuit and looking neutrally at the camera (KOTV-DT)

“He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.”

Since the bodies were found early on Monday, authorities have released scant information on who was killed, how they died and who killed them.

A teenage sleepover, a convicted rapist and seven bodies

Wednesday 3 May 2023 04:00 , Andrea Blanco

A teenage sleepover turned to tragedy when seven bodies were found at a rural Oklahama property on the day that a convicted rapist was scheduled to appear in court.

Jesse McFadden was set to appear in court on day of gruesome discovery

Wednesday 3 May 2023 03:00 , Andrea Blanco

Convicted rapist Jesse McFadden, 39, had been scheduled to appear in court on child porn charges on the same day that seven bodies were found on his rural Oklahoma property. He was set to trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

Grandmother shares heartbreak after two grandchildren identified among seven bodies found in Oklahoma

Wednesday 3 May 2023 02:00 , Andrea Blanco

Judy White-Allen confirmed to The Independent that two of her grandchildren and her former daughter-in-law Holly Guess were among the seven bodies found in Henryetta.

Grandmother speaks out after two grandchildren among seven bodies found in Oklahoma

Oklahoma sex offender texted victim ‘this is all on you’ hours before seven bodies found at his property

Wednesday 3 May 2023 01:00 , Andrea Blanco

“Now it’s all gone, I told you I wouldn’t go back,” the convicted rapist reportedly texted his alleged victim.

ICYMI: Father of Brittany Brewer speaks out

Wednesday 3 May 2023 00:00 , Andrea Blanco

Nathan Brewer, the father of Brittany Brewer, has spoken to local broadcaster KOTV-DT.

“Brittney was an outgoing person,” he told the network. “She actually was selected to be Miss Henryetta in [an upcoming] pageant in Tulsa, and now she ain’t gonna make it because she’ dead. She’s gone.”

He said that the girls had gone to stay at the rural house of Jesse McFadden, 39, as they had done several times before without incident.

School pays tribute to ‘several students’ killed

Tuesday 2 May 2023 23:19 , Andrea Blanco

Henryetta Public Schools released a statement saying that it is “grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students”.

“Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days,” the school system said.

Classes will still take place but mental health services are available to students.

“We understand if you feel it is more appropriate to keep your student at home. Please continue to keep these families in your thoughts and prayers.

Vigil held Monday for the victims

Tuesday 2 May 2023 21:55 , Andrea Blanco

A vigil was held on Monday night for the victims of the tragedy.

Brittany’s daughter spoke to hundreds of people gathered, telling them how his daughter had dreams of being a teacher or a veterinarian.

“It’s just a parent’s worst nightmare, and I’m living it,” he said.

“I am just lost.”

How the tragedy in Henryetta, Oklahoma, unfolded

Tuesday 2 May 2023 20:55 , Andrea Blanco

On Monday morning, an Amber Alert was issued to find two missing teenagers – 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer.

Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office said that Ivy had gone out with a friend to the McAlester area and was supposed to return home by 5pm on Sunday.

She failed to return home.

The two teens were last seen at around 1.30am on Monday morning travelling with Jesse McFadden – a convicted rapist who was on the state’s sex offender registry – in a white Chevrolet pickup.

Ivy’s mother told KJRH that her daughter’s cellphone tracking had been turned off and said it was unlike her daughter not to respond to messages or calls.

Ivy and Brittany had gone to the McFadden’s house for a sleepover with his teenage daughter over the weekend and had been planning to go swimming on a ranch in McAlester but never showed. She said she was unaware of the man’s criminal history.

Brittany’s father, meanwhile, told KOTV that the girls had been to the man’s house many previous times without incident.

On Monday morning, McFadden, 39, also failed to show up for a court appearance.

Authorities went to McFadden’s property on the outskirts of Henryetta and found the bodies of seven people.

The bodies were found “not in the residence, but just on the property,” said Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Gerald Davidson.

Victim’s mother says she and six others found on the property died in shooting

Tuesday 2 May 2023 20:16 , Andrea Blanco

While authorities have yet to release a cause of death for the seven victims, grandmother Janette Mayo said they were shot at various locations across Jesse McFadden’s property in Henryetta.

Public records show Holly Guess, who was identified by her mother Ms Mayo, lives at the same address listed on McFadden’s sex offender registration.

Investigators have previously said that assumed victims Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer were visiting the McFadden property with Holly’s daughter, Tiffany.

Teen victim was set to compete at state’s beauty pageant

Tuesday 2 May 2023 19:50 , Andrea Blanco

In an interview with told KOTV , Brittany’s father Nathan Brewer said she had visited McFadden’s home several times before, and that he was not aware he had been convicted of rape in the past.

“Brittany was an outgoing person. She was actually selected to be Miss Henryetta ... coming up in July for this Miss National Miss pageant in Tulsa. And now she ain’t gonna make it because she’s dead. She’s gone,” Mr Brewer said.

At a Monday night vigil, Mr Brewer told hundreds of people that the circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death “are just a parent’s worst nightmare, and I’m living it.” He said Brittany had aspired to be a teacher or a veterinarian.

Jesse McFadden reportedly texted soliciting victim night before seven bodies were found on his property

Tuesday 2 May 2023 19:24 , Andrea Blanco

An Oklahoma convicted rapist texted his alleged soliciting victim the night before seven bodies were found on his property.

The Oklahoma State of Bureau Investigations (OSBI) announced on Monday that seven bodies were found on the Henryetta property of 39-year-old Jesse McFadden. The gruesome discovery was made after two teens went missing in the area on Sunday.

McFadden, who was on the sex offender registry, failed to show up in court on Monday morning to stand trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography. The victim in that case has since revealed that McFadden reportedly texted her the night before authorities found the seven victims.

“I did exactly what I promised I would do when I got out,” the text, exclusively obtained by FOX 23, read. “I got a marketing job making great money and was being advanced been there 2 years now and made a great life like I promised I would do with you.”

“Now it’s all gone, I told you I wouldn’t go back ... This is all on you for continuing this,” another set of texts stated.

McFadden was convicted of rape in 2003, according to records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, and was released in 2020. His pending trial stemmed from charges brought against him after he was accused of sexting a minor while in jail in 2017, according to FOX.

Grandmother shares heartbreak after two grandchildren identified among seven bodies found in Oklahoma

Tuesday 2 May 2023 18:50 , Andrea Blanco

Judy White-Allen confirmed to The Independent that two of her grandchildren and her former daughter-in-law Holly Guess were among the seven bodies found in Henryetta.

Grandmother speaks out after two grandchildren among seven bodies found in Oklahoma

Grieving mother says teen daughter had just turned 15 last week

Tuesday 2 May 2023 18:32 , Andrea Blanco

The mother of one of the teens found among seven dead in an Oklahoma property has recounted the last conversation she had with her daughter.

Brittany Brewer was friends with Jesse McFadden’s daughter-in-law, Brittanny’s grieving mother Malaina Schabell told NewsNation. The teen had just turned 15 a week before she was found dead along with six others on the convicted rapists’ Henryetta property.

“She told me she’d call me later and I never heard anything from her which wasn’t normal,” Ms Malaina Schabell said.

“I knew something was wrong ‘cause she wasn’t answering my—I mean, I tried to call. I got online on her Facebook and I tried calling her, video calling her, and I messaged her and she wouldn’t respond, and it showed she was online and—but she wouldn’t respond, so I knew something was wrong.”

She added: “I’ve been trying, you know, sitting here all day trying to think positive thoughts that ‘she’s gonna come home, she’s gonna come home, she’s gonna come home.’ But you know, I didn’t want to believe she’s gone and I still don’t.”

Who is the convicted rapist at centre of discovery of seven bodies in Oklahoma?

Tuesday 2 May 2023 18:09 , Andrea Blanco

Convicted rapist Jesse McFadden, 39, had been scheduled to appear in court on child porn charges on the same day that seven bodies were found on his rural Oklahoma property.

Victims’ former mother-in-law says she was ‘a great mother with a big heart'

Tuesday 2 May 2023 17:41 , Andrea Blanco

The grieving grandmother of two teens who were among seven people found dead in an Oklahoma property has opened up about her heartbreak.

The Oklahoma State of Bureau Investigations (OSBI) announced on Monday that seven bodies were found in the Henryetta property of 39-year-old convicted rapists Jesse McFadden. The gruesome discovery was made after two teens went missing in the area on Sunday, and McFadden failed to show up in court on Monday morning to stand trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography.

OSBI spokesperson Gerald Davidson said during a press conference that although the victims had not been officially identified, two of them were believed to be the missing teens, 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer. On Tuesday, four of the victims were identified as McFadden’s wife Holly Guess, 35, and her children Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17, Michael James Mayo, 15, and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, by Guess’ mother.

The grandmother of Guess’ two oldest children described her as a “great mother,” with a “big heart.”

“My kids are hurting. My son lost his daughter and son,” Judy White-Allen told The Independent. “My other kids lost their niece and nephew. My grandkids lost their cousins. Rylee and Michael have [FOUR] other siblings that will never know them.”

Oklahoma authorities still will not confirm victims’ identities

Tuesday 2 May 2023 17:05 , Megan Sheets

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has declined to confirm the identities of the victims after the revelations from grandmother Janette Mayo.

Reached by The Independent on Tuesday morning after Ms Mayo spoke out, the bureau said it would not give confirmation until the medical examiner’s office does so.

There are also no press conferences scheduled for today.

Jesse McFadden was texting alleged solicitation victim on night before bodies found

Tuesday 2 May 2023 16:47 , Megan Sheets

Jesse McFadden was due to appear in court over solicitation charges on the day the seven bodies were found at his property.

McFadden, who has a prior rape conviction, was due to stand trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography on Monday.

Hours earlier, McFadden was allegedly texting the victim in that case.

The victim described the alleged messages to FOX23.

McFadden allegedly wrote: “I did exactly what I promised I would do when I got out I got a marketing job making great money and was being advanced been there 2 years now and made a great life like I promised I would do with you.”

“Now it’s all gone.

“I told you I wouldn’t go back.

“This is all on you for continuing this.”

Victims reportedly shot to death

Tuesday 2 May 2023 16:26 , Megan Sheets

While authorities have yet to release a cause of death for the seven victims, grandmother Janette Mayo said they were shot at various locations across Jesse McFadden’s property in Henryetta.

Public records show Holly Guess, who was identified by her mother Ms Mayo, lives at the same address listed on McFadden’s sex offender registration.

Investigators have previously said that assumed victims Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer were visiting the McFadden property with Holly’s daughter, Tiffany.