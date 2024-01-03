Oklahoma boy becomes first person to ‘beat’ Tetris at age 13

Willis Gibson, known by his screen name Blue Scuti, became the first known person to beat Tetris.

A 13-year-old Oklahoma boy became the first person to technically beat Tetris on the original 1988 Nintendo Entertainment System cartridge version. He dedicated his win to his dad, who died last month.

During a live stream on Dec. 21, Willis Gibson, who goes by the screen name Blue Scuti, shocked viewers by encountering a never-before-documented "True Killscreen" glitch on Level 157 after 38 minutes of gameplay, reports Popular Science.

For the last 40 years, the classic game was considered unbeatable.

Willis dedicated his win to his dad, Adam Gibson, who passed away Dec. 14 this year at age 39.

Earlier this year, Willis placed third overall at the Classic Tetris World Championship as the youngest competitor against hundreds of players, according to Stillwater News Press.

In December, Karin Cox, Willis' mother, wrote in a post on Facebook that Willis became the first person to crash Tetris on the Nintendo Entertainment System after he cleared the maximum amount of lines.

Willis props the controller on his right foot, balances it on his left knee and wears a blue glove on his right hand which constantly rolls or taps while his left hand pushes down on the buttons and arrows, allowing him to tap them faster, according to the Stillwater News Press.

