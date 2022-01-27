Oklahoma carries out third execution since capital punishment resumed in state last year

McALESTER — Oklahoma on Thursday executed an admitted double murderer who had been diagnosed multiple times as schizophrenic.

Donald Anthony Grant, 46, was declared dead at 10:16 a.m.at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

It was the state's third execution since capital punishment resumed last fall after a hiatus of more than years. It was the first in the nation this year.

Death penalty opponents have pushed to have those who are severely mentally ill added to the list of those ineligible for the death penalty. That list already includes juveniles and individuals with intellectual disability.

"Executing someone as mentally ill and brain damaged as Donald Grant is out of step with evolving standards of decency," his attorneys told the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board in their failed bid for clemency.

Donald Grant

Attorneys for the state told the parole board his jury either rejected his claim of schizophrenia or decided it did not mitigate his crimes. Witnesses for the state testified at his trial in 2005 that he was really antisocial and faking symptoms of mental illness.

Grant was executed for murdering two workers at a LaQuinta Inn in Del City during a robbery on July 18, 2001.

He confessed to committing the robbery to bail his girlfriend out of jail. He admitted he killed manager Brenda McElyea and front desk clerk Suzette Smith so they couldn't identify him.

McElyea, 29, was shot in the head. Smith, 43, was shot three times, cut repeatedly with a knife, beaten over the head and had her neck twisted.

"It was something right out of a Stephen King movie," a crime scene investigator recalled.

Grant said he got $1,500 out of the robbery and used $200 to bond his girlfriend out of jail. She later testified against him, saying he acted proud over what he had done.

"He didn't have any remorse," she said.

A psychologist who examined Grant in 2001 reported he "lapses into paranoid ramblings regarding the President, CIA, FBI, Congress, and, most significantly when I saw him, the United Nations being of the devil and going against the 'Five percenters' who are the 'true believers.'"

A psychologist who examined him in 2002 reported he believed he would return to Oklahoma 16 years after his execution to initiate Armageddon.

For his traditional last meal Wednesday, he ordered sesame chicken, six egg rolls and shrimp fried rice. He also wanted a large apple fritter or three pints of strawberry ice cream if that dessert was not available.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied his request for an emergency stay. His attorneys had complained Oklahoma's lethal injection procedure would expose him to severe pain in violation of the constitutional prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment.

