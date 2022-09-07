Oklahoma Children's Theatre employee fired over child porn charge

A longtime employee of Oklahoma Children's Theatre was fired Wednesday after being charged with possession of child pornography.

Nathan Benfall, 33, was charged Tuesday in Oklahoma City federal court after an FBI special agent reported finding "several videos of child pornography" on his cellphone. He was the theatre's development director.

Lyn Adams, the executive director of Oklahoma Children's Theatre, confirmed he was fired because of the charge.

"We are shocked and horrified by it," she said.

We are working with the authorities," she also said. "We are cooperating. Any questions that the authorities ask us we will answer to the best of our knowledge. It is terrible. It's the worst, the worst thing. It is terrible."

Benfall had worked at Oklahoma Children's Theatre in 2005, starting as a volunteer when he was 17. Adams said he had not been working with children in his role as development director.

More:Insanity defense possible at Oklahoma Army vet's trial over US Capitol riot

FBI agents searched Benfall's Oklahoma City home Tuesday and arrested him. He spent Tuesday night in the Logan County jail.

On Wednesday, a federal magistrate judge agreed he could be released on conditions that include staying at least 100 feet away from schools, parks and arcades.

Benfall, who said he was from Australia, also must surrender his passport.

Benfall came under suspicion as a result of "an online undercover investigation to identify individuals possessing and sharing child pornography on the internet," FBI Special Agent Marisol Flores reported in a court affidavit.

He was identified as the subscriber of an IP address associated with the sharing of child pornography in April, according to the affidavit.

More:Years of crime at OKC's Plaza Inn leads to an unsafe environment for businesses and guests

During the search Tuesday, he was placed inside a law enforcement vehicle, according to the affidavit. Footage from the vehicle's security camera revealed him removing "a previously undetected cellphone and delete at least one application."

Story continues

The cellphone was then seized and checked, resulting in the criminal charge. The FBI agent did not allege in the affidavit that he produced any of the child pornography himself.

Adams founded Oklahoma Children's Theatre in 1986. She announced in June she was retiring as executive director at the end of the year.

"The Theatre has risen from its humble beginnings to become an important asset to the Oklahoma community," her announcement stated. "Today, the Theatre has expanded to a statewide audience of approximately 23,000 with classes, camps, and workshops that reach enrollments of more than 2,600 children annually."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Children's Theatre employee fired over child porn charge