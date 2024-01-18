Oklahoma City councilman appointed to National League of Cities advocacy committee

An Oklahoma City councilmember is joining the committee for a nationwide organization of city governments advocating for solutions to energy and environmental challenges.

Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter has been appointed to the National League of Cities' 2024 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Federal Advocacy Committee. Carter was elected to a one-year term and is expected to provide guidance for the league's agenda in advocating the federal government on various issues affecting the Oklahoma City metro area and other cities throughout the United States.

“Oklahoma is a state firmly rooted in energy and natural resources, so it is a high priority to be informed and have input on federal legislation and policies that have an effect on our city and state,” Carter said in a statement Tuesday. “It is an honor to serve as a representative of our city and I look forward to learning, sharing, and enhancing best practices as I partner with experts from around the country on these initiatives.”

The league's advocacy committee team includes local elected officials and city staff from member municipalities across the country. The century-old National League of Cities lobbies the federal government on issues of sustainability, climate change, community resilience, water infrastructure, solid waste management and more.

Carter's appointment was announced by National League of Cities President David Sander, mayor of Rancho Cordova, California, who said he was thrilled to see Carter serve on the committee.

"(I) look forward to working with him to strengthen the federal-local partnership and grow our common knowledge of the issues and opportunities facing our communities," Sander said.

