Oklahoma City councilman appointed to nationwide transportation advocacy committee

Councilmember Mark Stonecipher, who represents Oklahoma City's Ward 8, is joining the National League of Cities 2024 Transportation and Infrastructure Services Committee. Stonecipher was appointed for a one-year term and is expected to help shape the National League of Cities' policy agenda for infrastructure funding and transportation safety.

"Located at the center of the nation, Oklahoma City serves as a pivotal hub at the crossroads of I-35 and I-40," Stonecipher said in a statement Thursday. "This makes transportation through Oklahoma City a vital element of our national infrastructure. First and foremost, it is critical that we always strive to improve the quality and safety of our streets and highways. By doing so, we not only improve local connectivity but also contribute to the broader goal of linking the east and west coasts through Oklahoma City."

The league's advocacy committee teams include local elected officials and city staff from member municipalities across the country. Oklahoma City has been a member of the National League of Cities for more than 50 years. The century-old organization lobbies the federal government on issues of sustainability, infrastructure, climate change, community resilience, funding priorities and more.

The announcement of Stonecipher's role follows news of Ward 1 Councilman Bradley Carter's appointment to the National League of Cities' Energy, Environment and National Resources Advocacy Committee. In March, Stonecipher, Carter and fellow city councilmembers, Nikki Nice and Barbara Peck, plan to attend the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference in Washington, D.C.

