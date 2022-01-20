Oklahoma City couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say

In this file image, an Oklahoma City police unit is parked outside of police headquarters in downtown Oklahoma City in March 2020.

A husband and wife were found dead in their southeast Oklahoma City home Wednesday in what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Oklahoma City Police investigators believe Michael Releford, 41, shot and killed his wife Jlynn Releford, 43, before turning the gun on himself, police said in a news release. If investigators are correct, Jlynn Releford's death marks the city's fifth homicide in 2022.

Police were called to the home just after 6 p.m. Wednesday when relatives were unable to reach the couple, the release said.

Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the police department told The Oklahoman he's unaware of any issues between the couple that gave relatives cause for concern.

"A family member had seen them that morning, and then (police) discovered them that evening," Quirk said.

Though the suspect is deceased, Sgt. Gary Knight with the police department said the goal of this investigation is like any other: find the facts.

"Determining what happened and making sure that that's exactly what it was — a murder suicide, not a double murder," Knight said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

