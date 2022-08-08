Oklahoma City father made online threats in video stream before killing 3 kids and himself

A man who killed three of his children early Saturday threatened their safety in an online video stream before shooting them and then turning his weapon on himself, authorities said Monday.

Oklahoma City police say the deceased shooter, identified as Francoise Littlejohn, 29, streamed the video to Facebook after taking his children from their home at 8320 NW 109.

Police say the video was seen by a family member, who notified police at 4:14 a.m.

Littlejohn ended the video before taking the lives of his children and himself, Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said Monday.

Officers were sent initially to Littlejohn's home in northwest Oklahoma City to conduct a welfare check on the family, then began a broader search to locate the missing children, Knight said.

The vehicle with the bodies of Littlejohn and his children was found parked in the 11300 block of Treemont Lane, according to police.

A surveillance video later reviewed by detectives showed that Littlejohn's car arrived there, part of a neighborhood north of W Hefner Road between North Council and County Line Roads, at 4:11 a.m.

Officers say they don't know why Littlejohn chose that location to stop.

Trinity Littlejohn, 3; Aliyah Littlejohn, 4; and Kyren Littlejohn, 6 were found inside the car along with their father, according to a police statement. The vehicle was discovered by a jogger passing through the neighborhood at 7:25 a.m.

Further information about what might have prompted the incident was not released by police, and attempts to reach family members were not successful on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City father who killed three children identified by police