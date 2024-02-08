An Oklahoma City lawmaker announced he will step away in late 2024. What's next for him?

An Oklahoma City lawmaker and longtime Black community leader says he will be stepping down after 10 years as a legislator.

Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, announced Tuesday he would resign from his Senate District 48 seat Nov. 15. He was first elected to the state House in 2014 and then to the Senate in 2018.

Young said it had been an honor to serve his constituents, which over his decade in the legislature included residents living in portions of northwest and northeast Oklahoma City, Forest Park, and Spencer. He decided to step away "with a heaviness of heart," he said, after consulting his doctor, family and close friends.

In the letter of resignation he submitted to Gov. Kevin Stitt's office, Young wrote that he was proud of his work in the Legislature but was dissatisfied with the level of those accomplishments, despite giving it his "best shot."

"It has become increasingly obvious that we are in a struggle within this current political environment that the fight is still about those things which separate us instead of bringing us together," Young wrote. "I’m saddened by my need to vacate my term prematurely, but it has become the best option for me to be able to continue the good work and the struggle."

"My faith has guided me, and now that same faith dictates a change for my welfare and for my continued exciting future," he added.

A former chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus, Young is currently a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural Affairs; Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and Judiciary; Business and Commerce; General Government; Retirement and Insurance; and Health and Human Services.

"Senator Young has been a great leader and a fighter for his community," said state Representative Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, Young's counterpart in the state House. "We are sad to be losing him as the Senator for Senate District 48, but I know that he will continue his service and dedication in other ways."

Young said in a news release Tuesday that future efforts to serve his fellow Oklahomans "will come from within my church and community."

Before his time in the state Legislature, Young worked for over three decades as a pastor. He currently leads Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. Young has earned several degrees, including master's degrees in ministry, divinity and business administration, as well as a Doctor of Ministry.

Recently, Young had criticized Stitt’s executive order targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in higher education and state agencies, and said that Stitt's purported attempt to "defund discrimination' would instead end up "defending" it.

“Without a reminder to be diverse, equal, and inclusive, this will lead us back to unfair practices of Jim Crow, slave codes, and the very essence of why the ongoing Civil Rights movement was and is important," Young said in December. "We need reminders to open our eyes and respond to every changing need of a country that was created, supported, and finds its origins in diversity, equity, and inclusion. Another of the foundations of our democracy enshrined by our founders is the inalienable right to the ‘Pursuit of Happiness.’ Eliminating the reminder is a retraction of that basic, human right."

