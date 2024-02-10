Oklahoma City man accused of shooting into Moore residence

Feb. 10—Moore Police have arrested an Oklahoma City man accused of firing gunshots into a Moore residence in a drive-by-style shooting.

George Davis, 51, was charged Feb. 5 with two felony counts — use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony confection.

In concert with Davis, according to the district attorney's office, Joi Ward was charged with accessory to a felony after behind accused of driving Davis during the shooting.

According to a probable cause affidavit from the MPD, a NEST camera captured video of a several rounds being fired into a residence from the passenger side of a vehicle on Feb. 2 in the Eastern Avenue neighborhood.

"The defendant fired three rounds into an occupied residence with the intent to harm someone," the officer wrote. "The action was recorded on a NEST Camera and the rounds can be seen coming from the passenger window of the vehicle. The vehicle was located minutes after the shooting and the defendant was located in the passenger seat of the vehicle. The firearm used was located directly behind the defendant on the floorboard with three spent shell casing found in the cylinder."

No injuries were reported with the shooting.

Davis has a preliminary hearing set for March 5. Ward's prelim has also been set for March 5.