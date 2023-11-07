Oklahoma City man arrested for making threats of violence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department arrested a man for making multiple threats of violence.

Logan Howland.

According to OKCPD, officers arrested 25-year-old Logan Howland on Monday, October 30, after he called 911 for three days to make threats against several citizens.

Authorities say he was taken into custody for Acts of Violence and Threatening Acts of Violence. Police added that Howland has a history of violent arrests.

No more information regarding this case has been released.

