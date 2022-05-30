Oklahoma City man arrested for planned violent attack in Washington D.C.

An Oklahoma City man was arrested after police said he planned a violent attack in Washington D.C.

Brittan Kirk was found with parts of an AR-15, bullets and a book on how to make bombs. Police said the suspect bought several guns in Oklahoma City and planned to fly to Washington D.C. to hurt politicians.

He was arrested at a psychiatric facility. Police said it started with a suspicious person call where they arrested a man.

Records show he tried to leave the building when officers showed up to find him.

According to the police report, the suspect bought several guns and ammunition at a gun show at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds. He tried to buy parts for an AR-15 but was denied for some of them when he didn’t clear a criminal background check.

He also had books on how to make explosives. However, his plan didn’t stop there.

According to the police report, the man said he was going to steal an airplane and fly to Washington D.C. to shoot politicians. Kirk is also a licensed pilot.

In fact, at one point, he was a licensed commercial pilot, remote pilot and flight instructor.

The police report said the suspect made comments about the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. He also bought all the guns with a credit card he stole from his mother.

FBI agents and detectives with the joint terrorism task force showed up to question the man when he was arrested.

On Saturday, Tommy Adler, Kirk’s lawyer, confirmed Kirk had been bonded out.

Adler also released a statement that said, “We are proud to represent Mr. Kirk. Mr. Kirk is a 36-year-old fully-disabled young man who has successfully battled serious mental health issues for years with the continuous support and supervision of his loving parents. Mr. Kirk was unarmed, has no access to firearms or other weapons or destructive materials of any kind, and was taken into custody by OKCPD after he self-reported to a local Mental Health facility seeking care and treatment. We are assisting Mr. Kirk and his family in their continued full cooperation with law enforcement and their investigations; so as to ensure both the safety and peace of mind of the public. Mr. Kirk is currently receiving the expert care that he desires and needs. We are confident that Mr. Kirk is not a threat to any person and that he will be able to continue to receive the mental health care that he needs in order to regain stability and control over his disability.”



