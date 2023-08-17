Update: Oklahoma City man charged with first-degree murder in mother's shooting death

An Oklahoma City man has been charged with first-degree murder after confessing to killing his mother this month.

At about 2:17 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 5300 block of Northwest 42nd Street near North Ann Arbor Avenue.

Investigators revealed that 48-year-old Shane Smith contacted emergency services, leading authorities to find 76-year-old Connie Smith lifeless inside their residence.

Court documents show that Smith claimed the act was part of a prearranged agreement with his mother. Allegedly, if she became disabled due to illness, he was to end her suffering by taking her life.

Authorities are looking into the woman's health condition leading up to the homicide and the investigation is ongoing.

This shooting marks the 50th homicide in Oklahoma City this year.

