Oklahoma City man charged with murdering ex-wife

Aug. 3—An Oklahoma City man is being charged with murdering his ex-wife, who had a protective order filed against him.

Chase Webster Ainsworth, 34, OKC, was charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping after police alleged he killed his ex-wife and kidnapped a 5-year-old child.

According to the probable cause affidavit, officers entered the house and found the victim, Samantha Ainsworth, bleeding from apparent stab wounds. She was transported to OU Medical Center and pronounced deceased on July 29.

"Officers noted a knife was missing from the knife block in the kitchen," the affidavit said.

According to a press release sent by Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn, he plans to prosecute this case to the full extent of the law, stating it is a "devastating" situation.

"We know that stalking behavior can be dangerous and bring devastating outcomes," Mashburn said in a press release. "We encourage anyone who is experiencing stalking or domestic violence to reach out to the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or any of the domestic violence organizations to develop a safety plan. We want to protect our communities and take more steps towards assisting victims."

Ainsworth's case isn't the first domestic violence homicide this year. 2NEWS reported they had covered approximately 15 domestic violence homicides this year. The station reported 29 people had died from domestic violence since April in Green Country.

Between 2012-2016 domestic violence homicides were on the rise, with a slight dip in cases in 2017 and 2018. However, homicides rose again in 2019, according to the 2022 Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board annual report.

The report also states for two years straight, all 77 counties have had at least one domestic violence-related homicide, with Oklahoma County having the highest and Tulsa County trailing slightly behind.

The same day Samantha died due to domestic violence, Oklahoma Watch journalist Whitney Bryen reported the nonprofit Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault would be closing its doors this month.

"Oklahoma will become the only state without a coalition to support its shelters, crisis centers, and victim service programs," Bryen wrote.

The Violence Policy Center reported Oklahoma ranked second in the nation for the rate at which men murdered women.

The Payne County Sheriff's Office investigated a murder-suicide on July 14. The PCSO said Timothy Antoine Robinson shot and killed his ex-girlfriend Amanda Lyn Killough after waiting for her to finish cleaning a house.

The Norman Police Department also investigated a murder-suicide on July 14. The department spokesperson said the victim and perpetrator were in a domestic relationship. However the investigation and the incident is ongoing at this time.

Ainsworth is being jailed on a $4 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.