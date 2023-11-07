Oklahoma City man sentenced for string of armed robberies

An Oklahoma City man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a string of nine armed robberies in the metro area.

An Oklahoma City man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for a string of nine armed robberies across the metro area.

The investigation into Marcus Clayton Harris, 40, began in June 2022 amid several reports of armed robberies.

Authorities said Harris robbed a Family Dollar on July 3, 2022, by isolating an employee and ordering those in the store to not call police.

Four days later, Harris fired a weapon at a Cricket Wireless store, authorities said. He was taken into custody on July 8, 2022, after having either committed or attempted to commit two other armed robberies that same day, authorities said.

Harris was accused of committing nine robberies during the crime spree.

On Nov. 2, U.S. District Judge Patrick R. Wyrick sentenced Harris to federal prison.

Harris was previously convicted in Oklahoma County District Court for attempted robbery.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC man sentenced to 20 years for string of armed robberies