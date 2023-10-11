Oklahoma City officer on paid administrative leave after arrest during prostitution sting

An Oklahoma City police officer is on paid administrative leave after getting arrested during a sting operation to combat prostitution.

Sgt. Jurden Brown, community relations officer for the Santa Fe Division, was among 50 arrested during the joint operation conducted last week with the human trafficking unit of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.

Brown was released from the jail Oct. 5 on $5,000 bond.

“I think it's important to note that as officers, we're supposed to lead by example in our community, and I want people to know that regardless of who you are, even if you’re an officer, you are going to be held accountable for your actions,” Sgt. Valerie Littlejohn, a spokesperson for the police department, told The Oklahoman.

Littlejohn said the operation took place Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 near the area of 3600 S Robinson Ave.

Those arrested were booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of offering to engage in prostitution.

The operation also led to the recovery of two firearms and the seizure of “a small amount of narcotics,” police said.

Authorities said 48 vehicles were towed and had holds placed on them for nuisance abatement.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police officer arrested during prostitution sting, on paid leave