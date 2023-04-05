Oklahoma City outlaw biker boss jumped, killed nearly year to day after Texas gunfight

One of the six people shot in an Oklahoma saloon over the weekend was the chapter president of an outlaw motorcycle club who had been involved in another gunfight with the same gang almost exactly a year earlier.

Eric Oberholtzer, the suspected leader of the Homietos Motorcycle Club in Oklahoma City, was among three men who died in a clash of multiple gangs at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon on Saturday, according to authorities. Two other fatalities involved suspected Bandidos members or members of an affiliated group.

The Bandidos have long been on law enforcement's radar. The Justice Department says the Bandidos describe themselves as outlaws. The group has an international presence with chapters in North America and Europe.

The Homietos, a lesser-known organization, have been involved in several incidents of public violence in recent years.

OKLAHOMA CITY BIKER GANG SHOOTOUT LEAVES 3 DEAD, 3 INJURED; 1 ARRESTED ON MURDER CHARGES, POLICE SAY

Police in Texas arrested Oberholtzer and two other alleged Homietos members after another shootout on Interstate 45 in Madisonville, after they were accused of opening fire on a group of Bandidos members near an on-ramp.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Madisonville Police tell Fox News Digital that on April 2, 2022, an altercation began with a verbal argument between a group of eight Homietos and four people who either belonged to the Bandidos or an aligned club at a store on East Main Street.

While there was no violence in the initial confrontation, the Homietos group, on motorcycles and accompanied by a black car, drove across the street and shot at the Bandidos in the parking lot, according to police.

Multiple bystanders told investigators they hit the ground for cover as bullets ricocheted around them. While there were no serious injuries, at least one shot struck a Bandidos motorcycle, and police found a bullet hole in a car parked more than 400 yards away.

Deputies in neighboring Leon County arrested Oberholtzer and another suspected member in the black car, Christopher Holt.

Story continues

SERIAL KILLER BTK REVEALS HE'S BEEN QUESTIONED AGAIN IN 1976 COLD CASE KIDNAPPING OF OKLAHOMA'S CYNTHIA DAWN KINNEY

A state trooper separately tried to pull over Mahir Alihodizic, who allegedly sped off for roughly 80 miles before his capture in Navarro County. Alihodizic belonged to the club's Kansas City chapter, authorities alleged, and he was photographed wearing club patches after the chase.

Police collected dozens of 9mm bullet casings from the scene and one more from the suspects' car. They said ballistics testing later found a match between guns in Oberholtzer's car and the shells at the scene. Results had not yet come back on a third firearm.

BANK ACCOUNTS OF NEW YORK ‘ROOFIE MURDER’ VICTIMS DRAINED VIA FACIAL RECOGNITION TECHNOLOGY

Texas police charged all three men with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a count of engaging in organized criminal activity. Oberholtzer faced an additional charge of directing activities of a criminal street gang as the chapter president, police said.

They likened the additional count to a state-level racketeering charge.

With the Texas investigation ongoing, Oberholtzer and suspected fellow Homieto Tyler Myers were seen on surveillance video speaking with a group of apparent Bandidos members near a patio entrance at the Whiskey Barrel around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to an Oklahoma affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Oberholtzer and Myers walked away followed by seven men "wearing Bandidos or support insignia," according to court documents.

One of them rushed Myers and hit him in the head from behind.

Myers tried to hold the group at bay with a bar chair, according to the affidavit, and then allegedly pulled out a gun, causing "people to back up and many patrons in the bar to panic."

At the same time, Oberholtzer was seen on the video fighting with rival biker Francisco Tanajara.

Oberholtzer shot at Tanajara. An unidentified man shot at Oberholtzer. And somehow the unidentified shooter wound up on the floor.

Alleged biker gang member Tyler Myers was arrested after being released from a hospital in connection with a shootout at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Myers, who also sustained a gunshot wound in the fight, ran to the door, turned back and allegedly shot at the unidentified man, who rolled over in a puddle of blood. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, along with Oberholtzer and Tanajara.

Myers and two others were injured — Clayton Owens, 36, and Felicia Wallace, 35.

A Facebook profile under Owens' name includes an image of a man wearing a patch on his vest that says, "I Support Bandidos MC." Police have not alleged his involvement in the violence, and he had not been charged with a crime as of Wednesday.

Members of the Bandidos biker gang arriving at a road checkpoint of the police during a biker meeting in Germany in July 2016. The organization has an international presence and members, and affiliated groups were allegedly involved in a deadly shootout in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

They did arrest Myers on a charge of first-degree murder after his release from the hospital. He is being held without bail at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

In addition to the deadly clash in Oklahoma over the weekend, members have been arrested in connection with a bar brawl in the Florida Keys and a convenience store shooting in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to court documents.

Another member was convicted in 2020 on federal firearms and methamphetamine distribution charges after selling drugs to undercover ATF agents, according to court documents.

Madisonville police are still investigating the 2022 shooting and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

In the deadly Oklahoma City shootout, police said additional charges are possible and are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 405-297-1200.