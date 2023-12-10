Oklahoma City Plane Crash Kills Passenger, Injures Another

A plane crash in Oklahoma City Sunday morning reportedly killed one person on board and critically injured another. The injured passenger, an adult male, was taken to a nearby medical center while the someone on board was pronounced dead at the scene, Battalion Chief David Shearer told The Oklahoman. A video of the crash that shows smoke coming from an area near the Wiley Post airport, has been circulating on social media. Koco News 5 reported that witnesses saw passengers being pulled from the plane, including a young girl, and officials noted there was heavy fire from the crash.

