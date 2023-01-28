Oklahoma City police 'appalled' by Tyre Nichols killing

The Oklahoma City Police Department said it was appalled by the “tragic and unnecessary death” of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, where video released Friday night showed the fatal beating at the hands of city police officers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Nichols’ family at this time,” said a statement posted late Friday on Facebook attributed to Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley and the men and women of the department.

“We condemn the actions of the officers involved in Mr. Nichols’ death, and we commend the Memphis Police Department’s swift investigation and action of terminating the employment of those who were involved.”

Five police officers involved in the beating death of the 29-year-old Black man were charged Thursday with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

The five officers are Black.

Law enforcement agencies around the country had braced for protests after the release of the video, which shows Nichols beaten, kicked and shot with a Taser repeatedly after a traffic stop.

According to the Associated Press, there were scattered and mostly peaceful protests in Memphis, Washington, DC, Los Angeles, New York City and Portland, Oregon.

The Oklahoma City Police Department said, “As a law enforcement agency, community trust is imperative to our core values. The mission of the Oklahoma City Police Department is to deliver exceptional police services to our community with integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and equity.”

Tulsa Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin said the “blows, kicks and baton strikes by the officers on Mr. Nichols are brutal. Even more disturbing, in my opinion, is the initial response of other officers, supervisors, and paramedics who did not render aid nor did any of them question the force used on Mr. Nichols. This shows a cultural acceptance of such abuse among that group of officers.”

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley, shown here in a 2021 file photo, said he was appalled by fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma City police 'appalled' by Memphis man's fatal beating