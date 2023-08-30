Oklahoma City police arrest Cleveland County deputy accused of killing wife, also a deputy

Aug. 30—A Cleveland County deputy was booked Wednesday into the Canadian County Jail after being arrested and accused of killing his wife.

The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed they investigated a homicide at 10913 SW 30th for a domestic disturbance and possible shooting.

When police arrived, Jordan Cannon was deceased, and police arrested Vaughn Cannon. Both were employed as deputies at the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

According to OCPD, police were called shortly before 2 a.m. to 10913 SW 30th for a domestic disturbance and possible shooting. Investigators learned the two were heatedly arguing when Vaughn Cannon allegedly shot and killed Jordan Cannon.

"We're shaken to our core," said Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason in a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Amason said Jordan Cannon "was senselessly murdered."

"We are actively trying to mend and repair this void that is left at the Sheriff's office and in our community," Amason said.

Jordan had been serving with the Sheriff's Office since 2021 as a school resource officer before moving to the patrol division, Amason said.

Vaughn Cannon was sworn in as a Cleveland County deputy in March 2021. He previously worked as law enforcement in Canadian County.

As of today, Vaughn's employment at the Sheriff's Office has been terminated, Amason said.

According to OCPD, there were no prior calls of domestic disturbances at the residence.

"The best way we can honor her is not to let her death be in vain. And to remember that domestic violence crosses all professions, socioeconomic lines, gender, and races," he said.

Amason added that he hopes that more awareness for domestic violence will come out of this tragedy.

Jordan also leaves behind a 17-year-old son and two stepchildren, he said.

"They're grieving and we ask that you allow them to have their time and get through this," he said.

In a press release sent before this afternoon's conference, Amason called Jordan "a ray of sunshine with a smile that could light up a room. She loved being a deputy sheriff and had a heart for serving others. This is a difficult time for everyone involved, but we will get through this together. I have called in our peer support group, counselors and our chaplain to help our employees and community get through this difficult time."

The Okarche Police Department released a statement, saying Jordan Cannon had worked for its department and they were hurt by the loss.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cleveland County Deputy Jordan Cannon, a brave officer who was senselessly murdered last night. This heinous act not only robs us of a dedicated and courageous public servant, but it also shakes the very foundations of the community she served," Chief Forrest Smith wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Cannon's family, friends, and colleagues as they navigate through this unimaginable pain and grief.

"We call on the community to come together, to support one another, and to honor the memory of this fallen hero by fostering a culture of respect, understanding, and cooperation. May she never be forgotten.

"Early in her career, Deputy Jordan served the Okarche Community. Many will remember her dedication to the Okarche Public Schools, where she would be found most days reading to kids and keeping them safe. She was an outstanding example to us all."