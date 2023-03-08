Oklahoma City police arrest man in connection with one of the first homicides of 2022

Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred more than a year ago near Jones.

Kody Melendrez, 32, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of Donnell Smith, 28 on Jan. 3, 2022.

Melendrez is being held in the Oklahoma County jail on $10 million bond.

Police said they responded to a shooting at a business in the 9800 block of Spencer-Jones Road just after 1 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022.

They learned Smith had been in an argument in a parking lot, where he was shot. Suspects fled the scene.

Smith was transported by private vehicle to a Midwest City hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

