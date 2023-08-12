Oklahoma City police make arrest in two-year-old hit-and-run case in Bricktown

Oklahoma City police have arrested a suspect two years after a hit-and-run accident in the Bricktown entertainment district left two people injured, one seriously.

In August 2021, a driver in a black Tesla struck two people riding on Lime scooters around 2 a.m. along Reno Ave. One victim walked away with minor injuries. The other suffered injuries that required extensive medical interventions, including reconstructive surgery and months of therapy, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police said the driver tried to hide the vehicle in Texas and used insurance to have it repaired, claiming he had struck a deer on the road.

A broken piece of the driver's side mirror left at the scene eventually helped lead police to the vehicle and the 32-year-old driver. He was arrested Aug. 9 and booked into Oklahoma County jail on several complaints, including leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence. The Oklahoman is not naming him because it was unclear if he had been formally charged.

