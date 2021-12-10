Oklahoma City police arrest 'unruly passenger' on diverted Delta Airlines flight

A Delta Airlines flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City Thursday night, where Oklahoma City police arrested a passenger who reportedly assaulted a flight attendant.

Ariel Pennington, a resident of Washington, D.C., was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, according to police. Officer Robert Kemmet, the arresting officer, said in an incident report that Pennington was being detained by passengers when he arrived on the plane.

Combative passenger on @Delta flight assaults flight attendant and Air Marshal, according to OKC police. Flight #342 from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles was diverted to Oklahoma City where police arrested the passenger. Story: https://t.co/3u0zKJrOQs pic.twitter.com/RHnZX60z3M — Eric Resendiz (@abc7eric) December 10, 2021

Pennington was yelling, cursing, and generally disruptive on the airplane and in the terminal, according to the report.

"He was physically resistant and verbally abusive to me, the passengers and the flight crew, and was engaged in unquestionably disorderly conduct, which he continued after I removed him from the plane and as I escorted him to the police office," Kemmet wrote in the report.

Pennington was booked just after 11 p.m. Thursday night and released at 4:54 a.m. Friday on two bonds of $167.

Shayne Heffington of DHS and Jim Anderson of the FBI attempted to interview Pennington for their own investigations, Kemmet wrote.

The Federal Aviation Administration has received 5,553 unruly passenger reports in 2021 as of Dec. 7. Of those, 3,998 were mask-related. The FAA has initiated 1,017 incident investigations, compared to 183 in 2020.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police arrest man on diverted Delta flight after reported assault