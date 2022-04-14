Oklahoma City police arrest woman, alleging she stabbed and killed her partner

An exterior photo of the emergency room entrance at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

Police arrested one woman in connection with a deadly stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City early Wednesday.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital after a stabbing victim arrived at the emergency room. The victim, 23-year-old Roger Gwinn, died at the hospital shortly afterward.

More: Woman arrested after dead child found inside southeast OKC home by police

Officers arrested Tacoya Monae Russell, 25, at the hospital and booked her into the Oklahoma County jail on a murder complaint. Police said Russell lived with Gwinn in the 6000 block of NW 19, where the stabbing is believed to have taken place.

"They were not married, but they were a romantic couple," said Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma Police Department. "(Russell) either drove Gwinn there or she was in the car that drove him, but she went along and she stayed."

More: The stabbing victim's headless body was found 27 years ago. Now the OSBI has a name

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police arrest woman after stabbing victim dies at hospital