Oklahoma City police captain arrested for DUI, asks officer to turn off his bodycam

Evan Rosen, New York Daily News
·1 min read

Video footage shows Capt. James French asking another Oklahoma City police officer to turn his bodycam off after he was pulled over earlier this week for drunk-driving.

The recording, released Thursday by Oklahoma City PD, shows French slurring his words and stumbling as he’s questioned outside of his Oklahoma residence. Police say he was swerving as he drove down the road, reports TMZ.

During the encounter, French can be heard identifying himself as a police captain and asking the officer multiple times to turn off his bodycam. He even throws in a “please” and asks in a hushed voice, at times attempting to whisper it to the arresting officer.

“I know you’re aware of our bodycam policy, you know I cannot turn off this bodycam,” the officer replies, to which French answers, “I do.”

After repeated attempts, the officer gets fed up and says to French, “I don’t show favoritism to anyone. I don’t care if you’re a gangbanger or the President of the United States.”

French ultimately explained that he had consumed three to four beers earlier that night at a poker game, and had drunk his last beer roughly two hours before being pulled over.

The incident ended in the police captain being placed in handcuffs and brought to the county jail on DUI charges. He has since been released after posting bond.

Wade Gourley, the Oklahoma City Police Chief, later praised the officer for adhering to the department’s protocols and following proper procedure.

Gourley also said that French has been temporarily placed on administrative leave until they receive the results from an internal investigation into the matter.

