Oklahoma City police chase was caught on camera by TV helicopters after shooting involving deputies

A police pursuit that took authorities and suspect though Oklahoma City streets and highways following the shooting of Oklahoma County deputies was filmed from the helicopters of local TV stations.

The pursuit began after two deputies were shot while attempting to serve an eviction notice.

"We had two deputies who were serving lockout papers, contacted the individual at the front door. They went around to the back door and that's when the shooting began," Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said." said. "Shot the first deputy, the second deputy tried to get that deputy out of the way of gunfire and then he was struck as well."

Both deputies were taken to OU Medical Center where one of them, Sgt. Bobby Swartz, was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the suspect fled the scene in a truck towing a boat. An Oklahoma City police Department spokesperson said shots were fired by the suspect at pursuing officers and that officers returned fire.

The chase took place through the city and on major highways like Interstate 240, I-35 and I-40. It ended at the Tinker Gate of Tinker Air Force Base after the driver exited I-40.

A KOCO camera caught the last few minutes of the chase on I-40 and it's conclusion. also showed the end of chase from two separate angles.

