Oklahoma City Police investigate after car vandalized
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking to identify a person who may be involved in the vandalism of a car.
According to OKCPD, the car was vandalized in a hotel parking lot near Grand and S I-35.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip online.
Officials say a cash reward may be available.
