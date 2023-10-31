Oklahoma City Police investigate after car vandalized

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking to identify a person who may be involved in the vandalism of a car.

According to OKCPD, the car was vandalized in a hotel parking lot near Grand and S I-35.

Oklahoma City Police investigating after car vandalized. Image OKCPD.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Officials say a cash reward may be available.

