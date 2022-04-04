Oklahoma City police investigate shooting, stabbings, deadly hit-and-run

Police are investigating homicides during an early April weekend that include deadly hit-and-run incidents, stabbings and shootings in various parts of Oklahoma City.

Police are investigating three homicides that occurred during the first weekend of April in the Oklahoma City metro.

As of Monday, one arrest had been made, but investigations are ongoing. Police have released further details, hoping residents with any information will call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

Argument at Oklahoma City 7-Eleven escalates into deadly hit-and-run

Just after 4 p.m. Friday, officers responded to emergency calls at a 7-Eleven convenience store at 9416 S Western Ave.

Witnesses told investigators that Emmanuel Calvin White, 38, had been deliberately struck by a vehicle after an altercation broke out in the parking lot.

White was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The suspect who struck White with a vehicle fled the scene and has not yet been identified.

Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said he was uncertain if the two knew each other prior to the incident.

Police arrest man in connection with stabbings in southwest OKC

Shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of SW 23. Police found two people who had been stabbed: 33-year-old Thomas Frederick Jones and 35-year-old Buddy Williams.

After being taken to a local hospital, Jones was pronounced dead, while Williams was treated and released.

By Saturday, police had arrested 51-year-old Roosevelt Levell Chapman in connection with the stabbings and booked him in the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Man found shot to death in northeast OKC

Shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to conduct a wellness check of a man in the roadway at the 2100 block of N Everest Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found 30-year-old Isaiah Williams dead from a gunshot wound.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made, but one incident had intrigued investigators since Williams had been discovered.

“Isaiah was located in the morning time, and in the afternoon, there was at least one fire at the residence in which he was found in front of,” Quirk said. “Investigators are saying that (fire) could possibly be related, but they don’t know for sure yet.”

