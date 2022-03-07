Oklahoma City police investigating 3 deadly shootings

A still from a video clip released by police shows the homicide unit cordoning off a crime scene in northwest Oklahoma City on Feb. 14.

Oklahoma City police are investigating three deadly shootings from the first weekend of March.

The shootings occurred in the western portions of Oklahoma City on Saturday and Sunday.

Police had made no arrests in the three cases as of Monday afternoon, but were releasing information in hopes that residents would call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

Man found dead in northwest OKC Sunday morning

Shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to an emergency call in the 5300 block of Willow Cliff Drive in northwest Oklahoma City.

There, police found Travian Jefferson shot to death. He was 48 years old.

19-year-old killed in apparent drive-by shooting

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were called to a Casey’s convenience store at 12300 N MacArthur Blvd., having been told a gunshot victim was inside a vehicle there.

“A driver and a passenger who had ended there were seated in a vehicle that appeared to have been shot multiple times,” Oklahoma City police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said. “As it turns out, the shooting actually occurred in the 6000 block of W Wilshire.”

Investigators believe the victim, 19-year-old Titus Malachi, was killed in a drive-by shooting.

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at 7-Eleven Saturday

Late Saturday, officers were called to a 7-Eleven convenience store at 1245 SW 29, where they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

Police said there was an altercation between the man and an employee of the 7-Eleven that resulted in the man being shot and killed.

Police did not release the name of the man, pending notification of family. The 7-Eleven employee was interviewed and released, Quirk said, leaving the district attorney to decide whether charges would be filed.

A stray bullet hit a bystander, 22-year-old Alexis Stevens, in the hip, and she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her injury was not life-threatening.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Police investigating 3 homicides in western Oklahoma City