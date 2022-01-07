Oklahoma City police investigating deadly shootings in first few days of new year

Oklahoma City police are investigating recent deadly shootings during the first few days of 2022.

Oklahoma City police are investigating three homicides, one of which involved a fatal shooting minutes after residents ushered in the new year.

"When it comes to homicides, we can't even begin to speculate as to why some months are higher and some months are lower," said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "We really don't know, but we have three right out of the gate for January."

Deadly shooting Tuesday in southwest OKC

About 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting outside a home at 2516 SW 64. Officers found 31-year-old Clarence Ollison with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Ollison was involved in a confrontation outside the house before he was shot.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in connection with Ollison's death.

Man dies after shooting outside dollar store in northeast OKC

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, gunshots were reported outside a Dollar General store in the 9800 block of Spencer-Jones Road.

There, police found 28-year-old Donnell Smith, shot in the parking lot. He was taken by private vehicle to SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Midwest, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told officers an argument had taken place in the parking lot before Smith was shot.

Police have released surveillance footage of three people and a "vehicle of interest," a white crew cab Ford truck with a bronze or golden rocker panel.

"We want to identify three persons from that video and maybe the suspects' vehicle," Quirk said. "We need them identified so that we can speak with them."

One dead, one wounded after New Year's shooting in OKC

The first homicide of 2022 in Oklahoma City occurred 15 minutes into the new year. Shortly after midnight, police responded to the intersection of SW 27 and McKinley, where they found two men had been shot.

26-year-old Jonathan Camren was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. Another 19-year-old man also was wounded in what officers called a "traffic-related confrontation."

Story continues

"It could have been anything from a collision to a road rage incident," Quirk said. "From last I knew, the suspect was still being treated in the hospital, but he's going to be booked into the jail."

.

Anyone with information about the three homicides is encouraged to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC police investigating first homicides of 2022