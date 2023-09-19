Oklahoma City Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a fatal hit-and-run Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened near NW 36th and Portland Ave just before midnight on Monday.

Officials say someone found a woman in the road and called 911. Upon arrival, police saw the woman laying in the southbound lanes of Portland Ave.

Authorities say the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“We don’t have any vehicle information, we kind of got some different stories about what’s going on.” said Lt. Jeff Cooper with OKCPD.

Oklahoma City Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to reach out.

No more information is available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.