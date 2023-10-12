Oklahoma City Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened near SW 38th and Portland where a person was hit by a car before the driver left the scene.

OKCPD says the victim has passed away.

S. Portland is closed in both directions and authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.