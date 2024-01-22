Oklahoma City Police investigating a shooting in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are investigating an altercation that led to one person being shot Sunday evening in Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police received a report that some had been shot and was taken away in a car in the area near N Kelley Avenue and NE 26th Street.

According to police that person was later admitted to a hospital in critical condition, there no information on a suspect at this time but told KFOR that they believe an altercation led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

