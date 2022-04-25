Oklahoma City police investigating stabbing, shooting during late April weekend

Police are investigating a shooting and a stabbing that occurred in the Oklahoma City metro during the late April weekend.

Police are investigating two homicides that occurred in the Oklahoma City area over the weekend.

Stabbing leaves one dead in southeast OKC Sunday

Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance call at 4511 SE 77. They discovered 46-year-old Shandale Cole and 32-year-old Davion Moore had been involved in a “physical altercation” with a knife.

Both men suffered injuries during the fight and were taken to a nearby hospital. Cole was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of his wounds.

“They’re still trying to clarify exactly what happened, in regards to the knife and the stabbing, between the two of them,” Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said. “(Moore) has not been arrested, because at this time they’re still trying to figure out if it was a self-defense situation or not.”

Shooting kills one on Interstate 35 frontage road

Just before 7:45 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call regarding a shooting at 9501 S. I-35 Service Road in Moore.

Police found Shearob Pittman shot inside a residence at The Villas at Countryside apartment complex. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

No arrest has been made, but an investigation has been opened. Littlejohn encouraged any residents with information relevant to the shooting to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405-297-1200.

